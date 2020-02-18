Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Published Real-World Experience Demonstrates VasQ™ External Support Improves Outcomes When Adopted as the Standard of Care

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 10:39am EST

Dr. Robert Shahverdyan, Head of Vascular Access Center at Asklepios Klinik Barmbek of Hamburg, Germany, has recently published a retrospective analysis of his first 32 consecutive radiocephalic (forearm) VasQ procedures in the Journal of Vascular Access. The paper demonstrated that using VasQ as standard of care for radiocephalic fistulas resulted in a significant improvement in his center’s primary fistula failure and longer-term secondary patency rates with less repeat interventions when compared to historical controls.

Radiocephalic fistulas are the preferred vascular access to facilitate dialysis treatment as compared to other modalities despite the reported high rates of primary failure and need for frequent interventions. Historically, the primary fistula failure rate for radiocephalic fistulas at Dr. Shahverdyan’s center before the use of VasQ was 29%, which compares well to the typically higher rates reported in the clinical literature for this type of fistula. That primary failure rate has dropped significantly to 6% since he began using VasQ as the standard of care for his radiocephalic patients. Additionally, his rate of repeat procedures required to make the fistulas usable dropped from 0.62 per pt-yr to 0.26 per pt-yr with VasQ. For context, typically reported rates for repeat procedure are between 1 to 2 interventions per pt-yr in Europe with rates in the U.S. reported >3 per pt-yr. His data aligns well with previously reported clinical studies for VasQ for upper arm fistulas and shows that the adoption of VasQ as the standard of care improved patient outcomes of an already high performing center.

Dr. Shahverdyan commented that, “Hemodialysis patients are a particularly challenging patient population with historically poor outcomes related to vascular procedures. As surgeons we must be skeptically optimistic about any new technology that promises better outcomes for our patients until we see it perform in a real-world setting. After careful review of my results over the last few years, I was excited to learn of the beneficial impact VasQ has had on my hemodialysis patient outcomes and am happy that I can offer them a better option with VasQ as my new standard of care for their vascular access.”

“The results from Dr. Shahverdyan’s practice is a significant step forward for Laminate to meet our goal of providing surgeons tools to create more usable fistulas,” said Laminate CEO Tammy Gilon. “We are excited to continue to partner with physicians like Dr. Shahverdyan as they work to create functioning fistulas for each of their patients.”

About Laminate Medical Technologies

Laminate Medical Technologies is dedicated to improving AVF function for hemodialysis patients. Founded in 2012 by Tammy Gilon and Dr. Eyal Orion, Laminate plans to build upon the success of VasQ with additional devices currently in development to address the challenges faced by AVF patients.

For the full publication, go to the Journal of Vascular Access.

To see a demonstration video of VasQ, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2W3HoTH2x58. Visit Laminate at www.laminatemedical.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:07aDAIMLER : Trucks and Torc Robotics expand public road testing in the U.S. for automated truck technology - safety highest priority
AQ
11:07aHONDA MOTOR : Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
AQ
11:07aTEXTRON : Australian Defence Capability Analysis Project LAND 4503 - ARH Replacement Program
AQ
11:07aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Photo Release-Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at 34th Annual Black Engineer Of The Year Award STEM Conference
AQ
11:07aHYUNDAI HCN : Motor Group's Luc Donckerwolke Presented with DESIGNBEST Award; Chief Design Officer Luc Donckerwolke presented with DESIGNBEST award, making him the newest member of AUTOBEST's 'DESIGNBEST Hall of Fame'
AQ
11:07aDAIMLER : Lewis Hamilton Named Laureus Sportsman of the Year
AQ
11:07aFORD : Statement on the death of owen bieber
AQ
11:07aDAIMLER : Trucks with solid 2019 result - 2020 focus on efficiency gains and measures for CO2 neutrality
AQ
11:07aINCREASING REPAIR CAPABILITY AND WORLDWIDE REACH : Collins Aerospace and Lufthansa Technik sign A320neo nacelle MRO license agreement
AQ
11:07aHONDA MOTOR : President & Representative Director Notice Regarding Reorganization of the Company and its Consolidated Subsidiary
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple virus warning shakes stocks, euro near three-year low
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
5CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group