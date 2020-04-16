Log in
Publishers Clearing House Names Kurt Kendall As Chief Analytics Officer

04/16/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publishers Clearing House (PCH), a leading digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of U.S. consumers, today announced that Kurt Kendall has joined the company as Chief Analytics Officer. In this role, Mr. Kendall will oversee Publishers Clearing House's data and analytics strategy, and will be responsible for exploring and driving new business models and strategic growth initiatives. He will report to Andy Goldberg, the company's Chairman and CEO.

“Kurt is a seasoned business leader who takes great pride in seeing the people on his team succeed through their collective strategic work for our partners and clients,” Goldberg said. “I am delighted that he has joined as our new Chief Analytics Officer as PCH more strategically leverages media and audience data analytics to become a major commerce and media company serving Heartland America.”

Prior to joining Publishers Clearing House, Kurt served as the Chief Insights and Analytics Officer for GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Global Consumer Healthcare business. Prior to joining GSK, Kurt held senior leadership roles in data, analytics, insights, and consumer marketing at Under Armour, KurtSalmon, McKinsey & Company, and Sears Holdings. He also has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Kendall added, “​For decades, ​​Publishers Clearing House ​has been a respected brand and trusted destination for entertainment in this country, and that tradition continues with the tens of millions of consumers who engage with our brand every year. I am looking forward to contributing to the company's continued growth in this new decade, establishing an even deeper connection to Heartland America through our collection of digital websites and apps."

About Publishers Clearing House
Publishers Clearing House is a leading entertainment, commerce, and marketing company that has put consumer engagement and loyalty at the center of its client solutions for more than 60 years. The company is famous for its Prize Patrol which surprises winners on their doorsteps while TV cameras are rolling with oversized checks in amounts ranging from $1,000.00 to big “Win Forever” prizes valued at more than $10,000,000. PCH reaches more than 70% of all U.S. households and is one of the only premium digital publishers to combine first-party user data with purchase data to help marketers and brands connect directly with their precise audiences. PCH’s headquarters is in Jericho, NY with additional offices in Portland (ME), Boston, and New York City. Learn more at media.pch.com.

Media Contact
Michael Tilus
Broadsheet Communications for Publishers Clearing House
michael@broadsheetcomms.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
