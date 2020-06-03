Publishing Market 2020-2024 | Growing Popularity of E-Books to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the publishing market and it is poised to grow by USD 23.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Cambridge University Press, Hachette Book Group Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Group Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, and Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing popularity of e-books will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing popularity of e-books has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Publishing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Publishing Market is segmented as below:
Platform
Traditional
Digital
Geography
North America
South America
APAC
MEA
Europe
Publishing Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our publishing market report covers the following areas:
Publishing Market size
Publishing Market trends
Publishing Market industry analysis
This study identifies rise in number of indie and self-published authors as one of the prime reasons driving the publishing market growth during the next few years.
Publishing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the publishing market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Cambridge University Press, Hachette Book Group Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Group Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, and Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the publishing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Publishing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist publishing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the publishing market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of publishing market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Platform
Market segments
Comparison by Platform placement
Traditional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Digital - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume drivers – Demand led growth
Volume drivers – External factors
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amazon.com Inc.
Cambridge University Press
Hachette Book Group Inc.
McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
News Corp.
Oxford University Press
Pearson Plc
RELX Group Plc
Springer-Verlag GmbH
Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
