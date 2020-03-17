Publix : Adjusts Opening Time for Stores Companywide

To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves, beginning Wednesday, March 18, Publix Super Markets will temporarily adjust daily store hours companywide to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, in-store pharmacy hours will also change to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and normal pharmacy hours on Sunday.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 200,000 associates, currently operates 1,243 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is privately owned with 2019 sales of $38.1 billion. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

