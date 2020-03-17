Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Publix : Adjusts Opening Time for Stores Companywide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves, beginning Wednesday, March 18, Publix Super Markets will temporarily adjust daily store hours companywide to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, in-store pharmacy hours will also change to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and normal pharmacy hours on Sunday.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 200,000 associates, currently operates 1,243 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is privately owned with 2019 sales of $38.1 billion. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:19pCIMAREX ENERGY : Announces Reduction in 2020 Capital Plans
PR
06:18pFormFactor Provides Business Update for the Fiscal Quarter Ending March 28, 2020
GL
06:17pSUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Lindsay Tanner
PU
06:17pQUALYS : Cloud Platform Continuity of Service in Response to COVID-19
PU
06:17pTECK RESOURCES : COVID-19 Response Measures
AQ
06:17pTORTOISE : Publishes Closed-End Funds Podcast on Leverage, Coverage and Updated Fitch Ratings
BU
06:15pUAW Presses Auto Makers to Close U.S. Plants Amid Pandemic -- 3rd Update
DJ
06:13pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : 3Q Profit Rises on Higher Revenue
DJ
06:11pMIMEDX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:10pVirgin Australia to suspend all international flying as coronavirus sinks demand
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
2Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. factory to stay open as coronavirus lockdown begins - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group