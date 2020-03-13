Log in
Publix : Adjusts Store Hours

03/13/2020 | 09:09pm EDT

To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14, Publix Super Markets will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 200,000 associates, currently operates 1,243 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is privately owned with 2019 sales of $38.1 billion. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
