Publix Announces Quarterly Dividend

Publix Super Markets Inc. announced its board of directors declared a
quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend will be payable Feb. 1, 2019, either through direct deposit
or mailed as a check to stockholders of record as of the close of
business Jan. 15, 2019.
To elect direct deposit of dividends, visit corporate.publix.com/stock
and click Publix Stockholder Online at the bottom of the page. After
registering for a secure and confidential online account, log in and
select Dividends > Payment Preferences to elect direct deposit.
Direct deposit elections also can be made by completing the online
Direct Deposit Authorization for Publix Stock Dividends form at corporate.publix.com/stock
> Stockholder Resources > Forms. Print and sign the form as indicated,
and then send it with a voided check to Publix stockholder services.
