Publix Atlanta Division Vice President to Retire; New Vice President Announced

After more than 44 years of dedicated service, Publix Super Markets’ Atlanta Division Vice President Joe DiBenedetto has announced his decision to retire at the end of the year.

DiBenedetto, 60, began his Publix career in 1975 as a front service clerk in Cape Coral, Florida. After working in different capacities at several stores in southwest Florida and Orlando, he was promoted to store manager in 1986 and district manager in 1992. He was also Publix’s first district manager in South Carolina. He was promoted to regional director in the Atlanta Division in 1995 and to his current position in 2011.

“Joe has been instrumental in the continued growth and success of our Atlanta Division,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “Throughout his career, Joe has worked to develop leaders for future opportunities. We wish him well as he begins the next chapter of his life.”

DiBenedetto and his wife, Cindy, will remain in Atlanta area, and are looking forward to spending more time with family, friends and on their hobbies.

With this retirement, Publix is pleased to announce the promotion of Kris Jonczyk, to Atlanta Division Vice President effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Jonczyk, 49, began his Publix career in 1986 as a front service clerk in Tequesta, Florida. He became a store manager in 2000 and district manager in 2012. He was promoted to regional director in the Atlanta Division in 2016.

“Kris is a strong operational leader who is committed to training and developing associates,” said Murphy. “We are excited that he is ready to take the next step in his career.”

Jonczyk, and his wife, Cammie, will relocate to Atlanta.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2018 sales of $36.1 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,229 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 22 consecutive years, the company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, and Publix ranked No. 1 on Fortune’s inaugural list of Best Big Companies to Work For in 2019. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

