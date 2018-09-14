Log in
Publix Collects Funds for American Red Cross Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

09/14/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

Publix Charities Donates $250,000 for Recovery Efforts

Today, Publix Super Markets established a program to offer its customers and associates a way to directly assist those affected by Hurricane Florence.

Customers may donate any amount by adding it to their grocery totals when checking out at Publix registers. 100 percent of the funds collected will go to the American Red Cross in support of Hurricane Florence relief efforts. Donations will enable the American Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

The program will continue for a yet to be determined amount of time, based on customer response.

“Hurricane Florence is impacting our Publix communities almost exactly a year after Irma,” said Maria Brous, director of media and community relations. “We know the devastation a hurricane can cause and believe it is our privilege and responsibility to do what we can to help those affected by the storm.”

Additionally, Publix Super Markets Charities is making an initial donation totaling $250,000 to the American Red Cross and United Way to help fund relief efforts for the affected areas.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 195,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,194 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2018
