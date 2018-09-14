Publix Collects Funds for American Red Cross Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

Today, Publix Super Markets established a program to offer its customers
and associates a way to directly assist those affected by Hurricane
Florence.
Customers may donate any amount by adding it to their grocery totals
when checking out at Publix registers. 100 percent of the funds
collected will go to the American Red Cross in support of Hurricane
Florence relief efforts. Donations will enable the American Red Cross to
prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
The program will continue for a yet to be determined amount of time,
based on customer response.
“Hurricane Florence is impacting our Publix communities almost exactly a
year after Irma,” said Maria Brous, director of media and community
relations. “We know the devastation a hurricane can cause and believe it
is our privilege and responsibility to do what we can to help those
affected by the storm.”
Additionally, Publix Super Markets Charities is making an initial
donation totaling $250,000 to the American Red Cross and United Way to
help fund relief efforts for the affected areas.
Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 195,000
employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,194
stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North
Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s
100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years. In
addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service
is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more
information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.
