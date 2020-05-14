Log in
Publix : Expands Store Hours

05/14/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Starting Saturday, May 16, Publix stores will be open daily from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., and pharmacy will return to normal operating hours. Designated shopping hours for customers over the age of 65, first responders and health care workers are being discontinued; however, Publix encourages customers who prefer to shop when the store is less crowded to come in during the 7 a.m. hour.

Each store will continue to support social distancing and the well-being of our associates and customers by

  • conducting additional cleaning and preventive sanitation before and after store hours, including sanitizing high-touch surfaces frequently throughout the day
  • requiring associates to wear face coverings and allowing associates to wear disposable, non-latex gloves where not prohibited by OSHA regulations
  • encouraging 6-foot separation through
    • regular intercom announcements
    • signage and floor decals and
    • one-way shopping aisles
  • having plexiglass shields at all registers, pharmacies and customer service counters
  • promoting contactless pay and
  • allowing store managers to limit the number of customers inside stores.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,242 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
