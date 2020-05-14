Publix : Expands Store Hours

Starting Saturday, May 16, Publix stores will be open daily from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., and pharmacy will return to normal operating hours. Designated shopping hours for customers over the age of 65, first responders and health care workers are being discontinued; however, Publix encourages customers who prefer to shop when the store is less crowded to come in during the 7 a.m. hour.

Each store will continue to support social distancing and the well-being of our associates and customers by

conducting additional cleaning and preventive sanitation before and after store hours, including sanitizing high-touch surfaces frequently throughout the day

requiring associates to wear face coverings and allowing associates to wear disposable, non-latex gloves where not prohibited by OSHA regulations

encouraging 6-foot separation through regular intercom announcements signage and floor decals and one-way shopping aisles

having plexiglass shields at all registers, pharmacies and customer service counters

promoting contactless pay and

allowing store managers to limit the number of customers inside stores.

