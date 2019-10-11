Publix Issues Voluntarily Recall of Deli White American Cheese

Publix Super Markets is issuing a voluntary recall of Publix Deli White American Cheese, sourced from Great Lakes Cheese, as it may contain foreign material.

The product in question was potentially sold in custom ordered subs and from refrigerated cases located in the deli department in all Publix stores. Product was sold in stores between Oct. 3-11, 2019. No other cheese products are impacted by this recall.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. "Customers who have purchased the product in question or custom subs made with the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com."

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2018 sales of $36.1 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,230 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 22 consecutive years, the company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, and Publix ranked No. 1 on Fortune’s inaugural list of Best Big Companies to Work For in 2019. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005572/en/