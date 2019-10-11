Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Publix Issues Voluntarily Recall of Deli White American Cheese

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 09:59pm EDT

Publix Super Markets is issuing a voluntary recall of Publix Deli White American Cheese, sourced from Great Lakes Cheese, as it may contain foreign material.

The product in question was potentially sold in custom ordered subs and from refrigerated cases located in the deli department in all Publix stores. Product was sold in stores between Oct. 3-11, 2019. No other cheese products are impacted by this recall.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. "Customers who have purchased the product in question or custom subs made with the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com."

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2018 sales of $36.1 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,230 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 22 consecutive years, the company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, and Publix ranked No. 1 on Fortune’s inaugural list of Best Big Companies to Work For in 2019. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:07pU.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
11:06pU.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
11:01pGlobal Webbing Market 2019-2023 | Non-Replenishment Approach of Apparel Retailers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:56pHMSHOST : is looking to hire more than 60 friendly, engaging, and customer focused associates at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport
PR
10:51pAMC ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. - AMC
PR
10:51pCVS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation - CVS
BU
10:51pGRANITE CONSTRUCTION 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated - GVA
BU
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS CVET, MDP, PUMP, SNDL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCHEMOURS COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Chemours Company - CC
BU
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS OSTK, TXT, VAL, WTRH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Reynolds American files for FDA review of e-cigarett..
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
5HMSHOST : is looking to hire more than 60 friendly, engaging, and customer focused associates at the Austin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group