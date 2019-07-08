Log in
Publix : Leads the Way in Transparent Seafood Practices

07/08/2019 | 10:31am EDT

In a continuing effort to support seafood sustainability, Publix has further collaborated with Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) and Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI) to identify issues impacting sustainability in the seafood industry. This alliance allows Publix customers to make informed, responsible choices about their seafood.

Customers will now be able to easily identify which seafood purchases come from a sustainable source or are responsibly raised or caught. Responsibly sourced and sustainably sourced icons will appear with the price tags at the full-service seafood department and on shelf tags in the frozen seafood case. Products labeled with these icons have met rigorous SFP and GSSI standards for responsible and sustainable seafood practices.

“Participation with SFP helps Publix better understand important issues surrounding seafood sustainability,” said Publix Director of Media and Community Relations Maria Brous. “This partnership allows us to identify where change is needed the most and empowers Publix to invest in fisheries to help them gain necessary resources to improve their sustainability practices.”

In 2017, Publix was recognized as the first U.S. supermarket retailer to participate in the Ocean Disclosure Project. Publix has been a partner with SFP since 2009 and was an early adopter of the fishery improvement project (FIP) approach. Publix regularly brings together all its seafood suppliers to talk about sustainability and works with the National Fisheries Institute (NFI) and the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) to drive change in the industry.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2018 sales of $36.1 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,221 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 22 consecutive years, and ranked No. 1 on Fortune’s inaugural Best Big Companies list. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2019
