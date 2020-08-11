Publix : Named United Way's No. 1 Global Corporate Leader

Publix has been named United Way’s No. 1 Global Corporate Leader.

For more than 40 years, Publix associates have shown their commitment to improving the early education, financial stability, and health and wellness of individuals in the communities Publix serves through donations to the annual United Way campaign. In 2019, associates pledged $38.6 million to United Way with Publix Super Markets Charities committing another $25 million, bringing the total to $63.6 million. The donation supports 109 local United Ways in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

“We’re honored to be recognized as United Way’s No. 1 Global Corporate Leader,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Our founder, George Jenkins, believed in the benefit of giving to United Way because the funds raised support the critical needs of the community through local agencies. I’m proud of our associates for continuing the legacy of giving Mr. George exemplified.”

“Publix and its associates share United Way’s belief in building strong communities, which is why it’s no surprise to see Publix become our largest corporate donor,” said Brian Gallagher, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. “On behalf of everyone at United Way, I want to thank Publix for being incredible community citizens.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,252 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

