Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Publix : Named United Way's No. 1 Global Corporate Leader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Publix has been named United Way’s No. 1 Global Corporate Leader.

For more than 40 years, Publix associates have shown their commitment to improving the early education, financial stability, and health and wellness of individuals in the communities Publix serves through donations to the annual United Way campaign. In 2019, associates pledged $38.6 million to United Way with Publix Super Markets Charities committing another $25 million, bringing the total to $63.6 million. The donation supports 109 local United Ways in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

“We’re honored to be recognized as United Way’s No. 1 Global Corporate Leader,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Our founder, George Jenkins, believed in the benefit of giving to United Way because the funds raised support the critical needs of the community through local agencies. I’m proud of our associates for continuing the legacy of giving Mr. George exemplified.”

“Publix and its associates share United Way’s belief in building strong communities, which is why it’s no surprise to see Publix become our largest corporate donor,” said Brian Gallagher, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. “On behalf of everyone at United Way, I want to thank Publix for being incredible community citizens.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,252 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:44aHERMES INTERNATIONAL : Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social au 31 juillet 2020
PU
11:44aEMPIRE PETROLEUM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:44aUKH calls for investigation into hospitality energy market »
PU
11:41aMEDISCA : Names Reflex Medical as Exclusive Partner for SAMIX Mixer Repair and Provides Unique Offer to Clients
BU
11:39aMODERNA : says uncertain about coronavirus vaccine patent exclusivity
RE
11:39aIBGE : In July, estimated harvest increase for 2020 is 3.8% August 11, 2020
PU
11:39aNumber of persons away from work due to the pandemic falls to 6.2 million in the 3rd week of July August 07, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4PRUDENTIAL PLC : PRUDENTIAL : 2020 Half Year Results
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Re..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group