Publix : Offers Extended Hours for First Responders and Hospital Staff

04/14/2020 | 07:16pm EDT

Publix is designating Thursday evenings, 8 – 9 p.m., and Friday mornings, 7 – 8 a.m., as special shopping hours for first responders and hospital staff. This change in hours will begin April 16 and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also be open during these times.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 200,000 associates, currently operates 1,242 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
