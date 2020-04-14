Publix : Offers Extended Hours for First Responders and Hospital Staff

Publix is designating Thursday evenings, 8 – 9 p.m., and Friday mornings, 7 – 8 a.m., as special shopping hours for first responders and hospital staff. This change in hours will begin April 16 and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also be open during these times.

