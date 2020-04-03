Log in
Publix : Pharmacy Expands Hours

04/03/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

To better serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic, Publix Pharmacy is expanding hours chainwide beginning Monday, April 6. The expanded hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and normal hours on Saturday and Sunday. In-store pharmacies will continue to be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during shopping hours for customers age 65 and over. These hours do not apply to in-hospital pharmacies.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 200,000 associates, currently operates 1,242 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


