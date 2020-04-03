Publix : Pharmacy Expands Hours

To better serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic, Publix Pharmacy is expanding hours chainwide beginning Monday, April 6. The expanded hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and normal hours on Saturday and Sunday. In-store pharmacies will continue to be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during shopping hours for customers age 65 and over. These hours do not apply to in-hospital pharmacies.

