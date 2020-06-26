Log in
Publix : Pharmacy Recognizes Outstanding Associates

06/26/2020 | 01:44pm EDT

Last month, Publix Pharmacy presented 15 associates with the Rxcellence Award. This award recognizes pharmacy associates who go above and beyond in customer service, performance, ownership and teamwork. The award was presented to one pharmacist and one technician from each of the company’s five divisions, one pharmacy supervisor and four pharmacy support associates.

“Publix Pharmacy associates work day in and day out to provide our customers with premier service,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “Our Rxcellence Award recipients demonstrate true excellence through their dedication to caring for the well-being of our customers and supporting their fellow associates. We are proud to recognize them for their outstanding efforts.”

2019 store recipients

  • Pharmacy Manager Katie Baker, Clermont, Fla.
  • Lead Pharmacy Technician Jamie Cross, Bradenton, Fla.
  • Pharmacy Manager Matt Williams, Johns Island, S.C.
  • Lead Pharmacy Technician Halie Jones, Simpsonville, S.C.
  • Pharmacy Manager Leigh Wirth, Sebastian, Fla.
  • Lead Pharmacy Technician Lisa Jones, Sebastian, Fla.
  • Pharmacy Manager Cindy Hardee, Alabaster, Ala.
  • Pharmacy Technician Lindsey Whittemore, Bethlehem, Ga.
  • Pharmacy Manager Christina Robbins, St. Augustine, Fla.
  • Lead Pharmacy Technician Jessica Davis, Yulee, Fla.
  • Pharmacy Supervisor Maria Galvez, Miami, Fla.

2019 support recipients

  • Pharmacy Support Desk Supervisor Shelby Lee, Lakeland, Fla.
  • Pharmacy Procurement Analyst Jeremy Butler, Lakeland, Fla.
  • Manager of Quality and Accreditation Sophia Azarian, Central Pharmacy, Orlando, Fla.
  • Central Fill Lead Technician Onell Gonzalez, Central Pharmacy, Orlando, Fla.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,252 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
