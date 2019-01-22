Publix : Ranks on Fortune's List of World's Most Admired Companies

Publix has once again been named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune, ranking No. 2 in the food and drug stores industry category.

The list of the World’s Most Admired Companies is determined based on ratings calculated from thousands of businesspeople within each industry. Survey respondents are asked to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value to social responsibility.

To read more on our ranking and view the full list, visit www.fortune.com.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,213 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

