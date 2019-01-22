Publix : Ranks on Fortune's List of World's Most Admired Companies

Publix has once again been named one of the World’s Most Admired
Companies by Fortune, ranking No. 2 in the food and drug stores
industry category.
The list of the World’s Most Admired Companies is determined based on
ratings calculated from thousands of businesspeople within each
industry. Survey respondents are asked to rate companies in their own
industry on nine criteria, from investment value to social
responsibility.
To read more on our ranking and view the full list, visit www.fortune.com.
Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000
employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,213
stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North
Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s
100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years. In
addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service
is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more
information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.
