Publix Recalls Publix Deli Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon Pinwheels Due to Possible Undeclared Egg Allergen

Publix Super Markets is issuing a voluntary recall for Publix Deli Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon Pinwheels, produced by Taylor Farms, because the package may be mislabeled. The mislabeled product is labeled as Publix Deli Turkey & Cranberry Pinwheels. Eggs are not declared as an allergen on the Turkey & Cranberry label.

The product was sold in a refrigerated case in the deli department in all Publix stores in Florida, and some stores in southern Georgia, coastal South Carolina, and southern Alabama, with a UPC of 0004141567161. Only product with a use by date of January 28 is affected.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).”

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,213 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005497/en/