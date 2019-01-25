Publix Recalls Publix Deli Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon Pinwheels Due to Possible Undeclared Egg Allergen

Publix Super Markets is issuing a voluntary recall for Publix Deli
Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon Pinwheels, produced by Taylor Farms, because the
package may be mislabeled. The mislabeled product is labeled as Publix
Deli Turkey & Cranberry Pinwheels. Eggs are not declared as an allergen
on the Turkey & Cranberry label.
The product was sold in a refrigerated case in the deli department in
all Publix stores in Florida, and some stores in southern Georgia,
coastal South Carolina, and southern Alabama, with a UPC of
0004141567161. Only product with a use by date of January 28 is affected.
“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product
has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media
and community relations director. “To date, there have been no reported
cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question
may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix
customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care
department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com.
Customers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at
1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).”
