Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Publix Recalls Publix Deli Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon Pinwheels Due to Possible Undeclared Egg Allergen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 05:54pm EST

Publix Super Markets is issuing a voluntary recall for Publix Deli Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon Pinwheels, produced by Taylor Farms, because the package may be mislabeled. The mislabeled product is labeled as Publix Deli Turkey & Cranberry Pinwheels. Eggs are not declared as an allergen on the Turkey & Cranberry label.

The product was sold in a refrigerated case in the deli department in all Publix stores in Florida, and some stores in southern Georgia, coastal South Carolina, and southern Alabama, with a UPC of 0004141567161. Only product with a use by date of January 28 is affected.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).”

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,213 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:52pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)
BU
06:51pDNKEY LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY
PR
06:50pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)
BU
06:50pBARINGS : Corporate Investors Holds January 2019 Board Meeting
PR
06:50pSOGO DEADLINE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Sogou Inc. Investors of Important March 11 Deadline in Class Action – SOGO
GL
06:49pALKS ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Alkermes Public Limited Company; Reminds Investors with $100K in Losses of Important February 25th Deadline - ALKS
PR
06:48pMU DEADLINE REMINDER : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Micron Technology, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – MU
BU
06:48pYRIV DEADLINE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited; Reminds Investors of Important Deadline – YRIV
GL
06:47pSNAP JAN 31 CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K in Snap Inc. Securities to Contact Firm About Jan 31 Deadline in Class Action – SNAP
GL
06:46pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - New York Times
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Zuckerberg to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - New York Times
2WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP : WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS : LP Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution
3FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP : Freddie Mac Prices $697 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-C03
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : STATEMENT: Ground Fasteners

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.