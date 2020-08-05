Publix : Recalls Red Onions Due to Possible Salmonella Risk

Florida Stores Not Impacted by Recall

Publix Super Markets is issuing a voluntary recall for red onions, packaged by Del Monte Fresh Produce, N.A., Inc. This recall is associated with the Thomson International Inc. recall announced Aug. 1, 2020 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The red onions were sold in bulk merchandise displays in the produce department in Publix stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Publix stores in Florida are not impacted by this recall. Bulk red onions contain the product look up number (PLU) 4082. All lot codes shipped to Publix in the month of July are involved with this recall.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves which were subsequently cleaned and sanitized,” said Maria Brous, Publix communications director. "To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Customers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may contact our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com. Consumers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).”

