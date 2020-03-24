Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Publix : Super Markets Charities Donates $1 Million to Feeding America Member Food Banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Provides meals and assistance to help with effects of the coronavirus

As part of Publix Super Markets Charities’ ongoing support of hunger relief efforts and to help communities in our area during the coronavirus pandemic, Publix Charities announced today it will donate $1 million to Feeding America member food banks across the Southeast.

“I want to thank Publix Super Markets Charities for this generous donation,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “During these unprecedented times that have affected nearly every aspect of our day-to-day lives, many people may not know where their next meal is coming from. This donation will provide assistance to those impacted and help continue the work that Publix, Publix Charities and Feeding America do every day to alleviate hunger in the communities we serve.”

“Feeding America is thankful to Publix Super Markets Charities for its generous support of member food banks across the Southeast during this time of increased need,” said Feeding America Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Lauren Biedron. “This generous donation will help food banks provide food and other essential supplies to people hardest hit by this pandemic.”

The $1 million donation will be distributed to the following Feeding America member food banks throughout our seven-state operating area:

 

Food Bank

 

Location

 

Donation

Alabama

 

 

 

 

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

 

Birmingham

 

$40,000

Feeding the Gulf Coast

 

Theodore

 

$40,000

Food Bank of North Alabama

 

Huntsville

 

$20,000

Montgomery Area Food Bank

 

Montgomery

 

$20,000

 

 

 

 

 

Florida

 

 

 

 

All Faiths Food Bank

 

Sarasota

 

$25,000

America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend

 

Tallahassee

 

$20,000

Feeding Northeast Florida

 

Jacksonville

 

$50,000

Feeding South Florida

 

Pembroke Park

 

$125,000

Feeding Tampa Bay

 

Tampa

 

$100,000

Harry Chapin Food Bank

 

Fort Myers

 

$50,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

 

Orlando

 

$100,000

Treasure Coast Food Bank

 

Fort Pierce

 

$50,000

 

 

 

 

 

Georgia

 

 

 

 

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

 

Savannah

 

$15,000

Atlanta Community Food Bank

 

Atlanta

 

$100,000

Feeding the Valley

 

Midland

 

$5,000

Food Bank of Northeast Georgia

 

Athens

 

$5,000

Golden Harvest Food Bank

 

Augusta

 

$15,000

Middle Georgia Community Food Bank

 

Macon

 

$5,000

Second Harvest of South Georgia

 

Valdosta

 

$5,000

 

 

 

 

 

North Carolina

 

 

 

 

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

 

Raleigh

 

$15,000

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

 

Raleigh

 

$5,000

Manna Food Bank

 

Asheville

 

$5,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

 

Charlotte

 

$50,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina

 

Winston-Salem

 

$5,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina

 

Fayetteville

 

$5,000

 

 

 

 

 

South Carolina

 

 

 

 

Harvest Hope

 

Columbia

 

$25,000

Lowcountry Food Bank

 

Charleston

 

$25,000

 

 

 

 

 

Tennessee

 

 

 

 

Chattanooga Area Food Bank

 

Chattanooga

 

$5,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

 

Maryville

 

$5,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

 

Nashville

 

$40,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee

 

Kingsport

 

$5,000

 

 

 

 

 

Virginia

 

 

 

 

Feed More

 

Richmond

 

$20,000

 
 

About Publix Super Markets Charities

George Jenkins, founder of Publix Super Markets and affectionately known as “Mr. George,” believed in giving. From the day he opened his first Publix, he made sure his associates, customers and community were taken care of. In 1966, Mr. George established the Foundation with the vision it would continue giving long after he was gone. Publix Super Markets Charities remains committed to serving the communities in which Publix operates. To learn more, visit www.publixcharities.org.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. Together, we provide food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs in communities across America. Feeding America also supports programs that improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. To learn more, visit www.feedingamerica.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pVIRNETX HOLDING CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:48pDAIS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:48pCOVID-19 LA County Response Fund Grants $1.7 Million to Address the Immediate Needs of the Most Vulnerable
GL
02:46pRTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
02:45pU.S. lawmakers nearing deal for massive aviation sector bailout - sources
RE
02:44pLODE STAR MINING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:43pCOCA COLA : Our Statement on the Postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games
PU
02:43pOmniPathology Releases New COVID-19 Testing for Greater Los Angeles
GL
02:43pNEYMAR JR. COMICS : Offers Free Digital Comics, Live Streaming of Artist Demonstrations
BU
02:43pTauriga Sciences, Inc. Completes Payment for the Entirety of its Initial Production Run of its Cannabigerol Infused Version of Tauri-Gum
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Stocks, gold bounce on new stimulus from Fed, others
2Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
5DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group