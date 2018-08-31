Publix Super Markets : Issues Voluntary Recall for Ground Chuck Products Sold June 25 – July 31

Publix Super Markets, in cooperation with regulatory agencies, has
issued a voluntary recall related to ground chuck products that may be
contaminated with E. coli O26 that was supplied by a yet-to-be
determined source. Publix is alerting customers who may have purchased
these products from June 25 through July 31 in the following Florida
counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler,
Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee,
Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St.
Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.
Florida Publix stores outside of these counties as well as stores in
Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia
are not included in this voluntary recall.
Products currently for sale in Publix stores are not part of this
voluntary recall and should be considered safe for proper cooking and
consumption.
As soon as health officials alerted Publix, the company immediately
began working with various federal agencies on the investigation. Publix
will continue to work with regulatory agencies to identify the
supplier(s) that may have provided the contaminated product.
“Food safety is our top priority. We have been working closely with
various federal agencies as we share the common goal of maintaining food
safety and public health. We urge our customers to make sure they no
longer have ground chuck products purchased in the affected Florida
counties from June 25 through July 31 in their freezers,” said Maria
Brous, Publix media and community relations director. “Customers should
dispose of the product or bring it in for a full refund.”
The ground chuck products in question include the following:
-
Ground Chuck
-
Ground Chuck Burgers
-
Gourmet Burgers (Jalapeno & Cheddar, Pimento & Cheese, Bacon &
Cheddar, Bacon & Fried Onion, Blue Cheese, and Swiss & Mushroom)
-
Seasoned Ground Chuck Burgers (Badia, Mesquite, Montreal, and
Steakhouse)
-
Meatballs (Bacon & Cheddar, Bacon & Fried Onion, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno
& Cheddar, Swiss & Mushroom, and Spanish)
-
Meatloaf (Seasoned and Grillers)
-
Slider (Bacon & Cheddar, Bacon & Fried Onion, Ground Chuck, Blue
Cheese, Jalapeno & Cheddar, and Swiss & Mushroom) and
-
Stuffed Peppers.
Publix customers who have purchased the products in question may return
them to their local store for a full refund. Customers with additional
questions may call the company’s customer care department at
1-800-242-1227 or visit its website at www.publix.com/contactus.
For more information about food handling practices when cooking meat,
please visit the Partnership for Food Safety Education’s website at http://www.fightbac.org/grill-master/.
Consumption of products containing E. coli can cause serious and
sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people,
and others with weakened immune systems. The USDA Food Safety &
Inspection Service advises all consumers to safely prepare their meat
products, including fresh and frozen ground beef, and only consume
ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 F. The only way
to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to
kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures
internal temperature, http://1.usa.gov/1cDxcDQ.
For more information about ground beef food safety, visit the USDA
website: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/food-safety-education/get-answers/food-safety-fact-sheets/meat-preparation/ground-beef-and-food-safety/ct_index
Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 195,000
employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,191
stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North
Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s
100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years. In
addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service
is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more
information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.
