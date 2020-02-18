Log in
Publix : makes Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 23rd straight year; Ranks No. 7 Among Best Big Companies

02/18/2020 | 10:46am EST

For the 23rd consecutive year, Publix has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, ranking No. 39. We are one of only 8 companies to have made the list every year since its inception in 1998.

For the 2nd consecutive year, Publix has been recognized as one of Fortune’s Best Big Companies to Work For, ranking No. 7. This list debuted in 2019 and features only companies with more than 100,000 employees.

“I’m proud we continue to be recognized as a great place to work,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “These honors show the dedication our associates have to perpetuating the values Mr. George founded Publix on 90 years ago. We know these values are what make our company great and what make Publix the place where shopping is a pleasure.”

To determine the rankings, companies are scored on specific attributes of their workplace. Eighty-five percent of a company’s score is based on a survey sent to a random sample of employees. The survey asks questions related to their workplace, including their experiences of trust and reaching their full potential. The remaining score is based on an assessment of how employees experience the company’s values, whether they are able to contribute new ideas and the effectiveness of their leaders.

Additional information is posted on Fortune’s website at https://fortune.com/best-companies.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2018 sales of $36.1 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,239 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
