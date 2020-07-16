Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Publix : to Require Customers to Wear Face Coverings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

Effective July 21, Publix will require customers to wear face coverings while shopping in its stores.

“With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous.

Signs announcing the new requirement will be posted at store entrances, and in-store announcements will be made. This requirement will not apply to young children and those with medical conditions who are not able to wear face coverings. Publix remains committed to serving customers through all channels but encourages those who are not able to wear face coverings to consider using Publix Delivery and/or Curbside Pickup.

  • In addition to requiring face coverings, Publix previously implemented a number of process changes in our stores to safeguard the health and well-being of customers, associates and communities, including:
  • increased sanitation efforts through frequent and regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces like carts, door handles, PIN pads, ATMs and vending machines, using a disinfection cleaner before every store opens and throughout the day.
  • reduced store hours to allow extra time for store cleaning and preventive sanitation.
  • implemented contactless pay in all stores, allowing customers to pay by placing their smartphones or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit cards near a payment device rather than touching the PIN pad.
  • installed plexiglass shields at all registers and pharmacies to better protect both associates and customers.
  • implemented one-way shopping on each aisle to help with customer traffic flow.
  • initiated intercom announcements to remind customers to follow one-way shopping and maintain the recommended 6-foot distance between themselves, Publix associates and other shoppers.
  • provided store managers discretion to limit the number of customers inside stores. Stores under state or local ordinance to limit shoppers will continue to follow those guidelines.
  • provided store associates with masks to wear while at work and the option to wear non-latex plastic gloves.

Publix is actively monitoring the evolving pandemic and will continue to review guidance provided by the CDC, as well as state and local agencies.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,252 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:33pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:32pDONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:31pDESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Encounters Significant Gas Flows in Its Second Well; Drilling Continues
AQ
02:31p­­­­Vuzix Delivers Customized Waveguide-Based HMD System to a Global Aerospace Firm to Complete Phase IV of this Product Development Program
PR
02:31pWISCONSIN ELECTRIC : declares quarterly dividends
PR
02:31pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02:31pPyroGenesis Announces Grants of Incentive Stock Options
GL
02:31pMethanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend
GL
02:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Clutch Bag Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Luxury Clutch Bags to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:29pEXAT THER : EXACT Therapeutics AS - Key information on contemplated share split
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) ..
2DONEGAL GROUP INC. : DONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
3DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. : DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Encounters Significant Gas Flows in Its Second Well; D..
4­­­­Vuzix Delivers Customized Waveguide-Based HMD System to a Global Aerospace Firm to Complete Phase IV of..
5WEC ENERGY GROUP : WISCONSIN ELECTRIC : declares quarterly dividends

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group