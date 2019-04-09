Puente Hills Nissan Gives Back to the Community

Puente Hills Nissan in City of Industry, California is the fastest growing dealership in California. Dave Bhojwani General Manager of Puente Hills Nissan states he believes in the community. Nissan has been super strong in the Hispanic Community, and Mr. Bhojwani says, “It’s time to give back to the community.” By doing this, Mr. Bhojwani along with his Sales Manager, Virginio Aguilar a.k.a. El Famosisimo, came up with a good idea to Raffle TWO BRAND NEW 2019 NISSAN VERSAS. Puente Hills Nissan is doing something for the community no one else thinks about!!!

With the assistance of Adriana Trujillo, CFO of Alternative Media Solutions (Advertising Agency), the raffle will take place on May 5, 2019 in Lynwood, California. Why this day? Referred to as 5 de Mayo, this is the day of the Mexican Army’s victory against France with the Battle of Puebla during the France-Mexican War in 1862. There is a limited amount of raffle tickets, all you have to do is go to Puente Hills Nissan, located at 17320 Gale Ave, Industry, CA 91748, ask for a raffle ticket and submit with no questions asked!! Last day to enter drawing is May 4, 2019 @ 6pm (PT). Drawing will take place at Plaza Mexico 3100 E. Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262 on May 5, 2019 @ 10:30am (PT). Mr. Bhojwani and Mr. Aguilar would like to wish everyone the best of luck, and their saying is “The stronger we are, the more United we will get.”

Anyone wishing to get more information regarding this community raffle, you are welcome to call 626-626-2600.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005417/en/