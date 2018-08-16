Puerto Rico Company, INVID, Expands Offices in U.S. to Bring Nearshore Outsourcing Solutions to East Coast

INVID, Puerto Rico’s leading software development firm, announced today
that it is expanding its operations to the United States mainland with
the opening of offices in Arlington, Virginia and Miami, Florida.
A full-service information technology company, INVID specializes in
Agile software development, web portals, corporate intranets, business
intelligence and outsourcing, and boasts deep expertise with Microsoft
SharePoint, Office 365 and Azure. With extensive experience across such
industries as government, healthcare, financial services and
communications, INVID helps simplify processes, engage workers and
promote collaboration.
Initially, INVID will focus its mainland efforts on the greater
Washington, D.C. area, where it can leverage its status as an SBA 8(a)
certified business. However, with its added presence in Miami, INVID is
positioned to partner with companies along the entire East Coast.
“We are very thirsty to use our passion for innovation to help
organizations use technology to simplify their business processes,” says
INVID CEO Alberto Lugo.
As a company based out of Puerto Rico, a United States territory, INVID
is in the unique position of being an American company that offers
nearshore outsourcing. That, coupled with its expertise and experience,
allows INVID to deliver projects 30% faster and for 30% less than other
domestic developers.
With more than 15 years of experience, INVID has already established a
strong presence in the Caribbean and built a reputation for working
closely with customers and using Agile methodology to meet customers’
needs.
“INVID was always accessible for questions or concerns. Their
development expertise and flexible mindset were fantastic assets,” says
Maria Luisa Bou, Finance Manager at Children’s Hospital of Puerto Rico.
Additionally, INVID has been honored with industry accolades, including
being recognized as a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner and twice being
named Microsoft Partner of the Year, in 2015 and 2017 respectively.
About INVID
INVID is a full-service information technology company specializing in
Agile software development with a deep expertise in Microsoft
SharePoint, Office 365 and Azure. An SBA 8(a) certified business with
more than 15 years of experience, we use Agile methodology to deliver
enticing, scalable, functional and high-impact software that saves
customers time and money. Our software solutions, intranet development
and web portals engage employees, improve processes and foster
collaboration. For more information, visit www.invidgroup.com.
