Puerto Rico Company, INVID, Expands Offices in U.S. to Bring Nearshore Outsourcing Solutions to East Coast

08/16/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

INVID, Puerto Rico’s leading software development firm, announced today that it is expanding its operations to the United States mainland with the opening of offices in Arlington, Virginia and Miami, Florida.

A full-service information technology company, INVID specializes in Agile software development, web portals, corporate intranets, business intelligence and outsourcing, and boasts deep expertise with Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365 and Azure. With extensive experience across such industries as government, healthcare, financial services and communications, INVID helps simplify processes, engage workers and promote collaboration.

Initially, INVID will focus its mainland efforts on the greater Washington, D.C. area, where it can leverage its status as an SBA 8(a) certified business. However, with its added presence in Miami, INVID is positioned to partner with companies along the entire East Coast.

“We are very thirsty to use our passion for innovation to help organizations use technology to simplify their business processes,” says INVID CEO Alberto Lugo.

As a company based out of Puerto Rico, a United States territory, INVID is in the unique position of being an American company that offers nearshore outsourcing. That, coupled with its expertise and experience, allows INVID to deliver projects 30% faster and for 30% less than other domestic developers.

With more than 15 years of experience, INVID has already established a strong presence in the Caribbean and built a reputation for working closely with customers and using Agile methodology to meet customers’ needs.

“INVID was always accessible for questions or concerns. Their development expertise and flexible mindset were fantastic assets,” says Maria Luisa Bou, Finance Manager at Children’s Hospital of Puerto Rico.

Additionally, INVID has been honored with industry accolades, including being recognized as a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner and twice being named Microsoft Partner of the Year, in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

About INVID

INVID is a full-service information technology company specializing in Agile software development with a deep expertise in Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365 and Azure. An SBA 8(a) certified business with more than 15 years of experience, we use Agile methodology to deliver enticing, scalable, functional and high-impact software that saves customers time and money. Our software solutions, intranet development and web portals engage employees, improve processes and foster collaboration. For more information, visit www.invidgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2018
