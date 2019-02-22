Puerto Rico's Debt Saga May Land Back in Washington's Lap

By Andrew Scurria

Puerto Rico's financial restructuring is ricocheting in a new direction after a federal court ruling threatened to leave the U.S. territory without functioning fiscal supervisors for the first time since its default on its debt.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit said last week that members of Puerto Rico's oversight board must be confirmed by the Senate, a potentially game-changing decision that leaves debt restructuring talks and planned economic reforms on shaky ground.

If the ruling becomes final, Puerto Rico would once again become a problem for Washington to solve. President Trump and the U.S. Senate would have 90 days to confirm the existing board members or new nominees.

But with hundreds of Trump administration executive-branch nominations stalled in the Senate, it is doubtful that any board nominees put forth by the White House could be confirmed in time, according to lawyers, consultants and other experts following the matter.

The board could lose its constitutional authority to act if the 90-day deadline comes and goes, creating a power vacuum and setting off a new period of uncertainty for Puerto Rico's residents, businesses and bondholders.

"We would see both a lot of pressure on the Senate to move quickly and also real concern about what happens if it doesn't," said Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

Kent Hiteshew, a former Treasury Department official during the Obama administration, said "there's a risk that you could end up in this no man's land" with the board temporarily powerless.

The appellate ruling was a win for Aurelius Capital Management LP, a hedge fund manager that bet on Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds and mounted a constitutional challenge to the board, arguing its members improperly bypassed the U.S. constitution's rules for federal officer appointments.

While the First Circuit sustained those claims, it declined to unwind the board's past actions, including the bankruptcy proceedings initiated to tackle Puerto Rico's $125 billion stack of bond and pension debt.

Still, the appeals court said board members are U.S. officers, not local officials, and can only be installed by presidential nomination and Senate confirmation.

Former President Obama selected the current board members under a rescue law that authorized them to place Puerto Rico under bankruptcy protection and wring concessions from creditors.

Most of those selections came from lists supplied by Republican and Democratic lawmakers -- a feature designed to build bipartisan support. The lists were never made public, and President Obama's selections were never put to a Senate vote. The rescue law, known by its acronym Promesa, lets the board cut budgets, veto laws and conduct inquiries into the island's public finances.

An Aurelius spokesman declined to comment. In a 2017 Wall Street Journal op-ed, Aurelius lawyer Theodore Olson said the board "consists of one person chosen by the president and six secretly handpicked" by individual members of Congress.

"The board's members wield massive federal authority and are accountable to no one -- a recipe for corruption," he wrote.

The oversight board hasn't decided on its next legal move, a person with knowledge of the matter said. It could seek a stay of Friday's decision or appeal to a larger panel of appellate judges and the U.S. Supreme Court, potentially pushing back the 90-day deadline.

"I can't conceive of these guys getting confirmed in 90 days," said Ike Brannon, a Washington consultant and former Cato Institute fellow. It is unclear if negotiations with creditors can advance until the board is on firmer ground, people involved in the matter said.

"Before anything else happens, we need to know whether there's a group of board members that needs Senate confirmation and whether that confirmation will be forthcoming," said Rep. Raul Grijalva (D., Ariz.), who chairs the House committee with jurisdiction over Puerto Rico.

Tensions were already brewing with Aurelius and other general obligation bondholders after the board said $6 billion of those debts were worthless.

The board shares power with Puerto Rico's elected officials and has a long list of opponents. Congressional Republicans have criticized the board's stance toward repaying bondholders while Democrats have urged fewer austerity measures and deeper write-downs on the debt.

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and island lawmakers have resisted politically unpopular budget cuts and criticized the board as anti-democratic. Board initiatives such as reforming labor laws have stalled in the face of local opposition.

But Puerto Rico has a lot to lose if the board stops functioning, Mr. Hiteshew said. Thanks to the board's bankruptcy powers, Puerto Rico has saved billions of dollars on debt payments and sidestepped collection lawsuits. Creditors didn't want the bankruptcy but hoped the board could find the money to pay them back, he said.

The board recently secured a restructuring settlement that slashed $6 billion in sales-tax debt, saving Puerto Rico roughly $450 million in annual payments for decades to come.

Tens of billions of dollars of debt backed by taxes, electricity charges and highway tolls remain in default, including hundreds of millions in general obligations held by Aurelius.

Write to Andrew Scurria at Andrew.Scurria@wsj.com