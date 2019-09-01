Pujiang International : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF 26% EQUITY INTEREST IN SHANGHAI PUSH

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PUJIANG INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

浦江國際集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2060)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF 26% EQUITY INTEREST IN SHANGHAI PUSH

THE ACQUISITION

On 29 August 2019, Shanghai Pujiang Cable Co. Ltd. as the Purchaser (a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into an equity transfer agreement with, Ossen Group Co. Ltd. as the Vendor (a connected person of the Company) pursuant to which, the Vendor agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase 26% equity interest in Shanghai Push held by the Vendor at the Purchase Price of RMB104,000,000. Shanghai Push is principally engaged in developing the technology of, manufacturing and sales of medical equipment, specializing in heart-related diseases, its products are marketed and sold under the PushMed® trademark.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, Dr. Tang, the chairman of the Board, an executive Director and the controlling shareholder of the Company, directly and indirectly holds the controlling interest in the Vendor. As such, the Vendor is a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the Acquisition constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As all of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Acquisition are more than 0.1% but are less than 5%, the Acquisition is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.