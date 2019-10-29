Pulling Together: Vector Solutions to Host Annual Fire Truck Pull Fundraiser in Tampa

TAMPA, FL, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leader in industry-focused eLearning and performance support solutions, announced today its Annual Fire Truck Pull to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Congress to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters. Vector recently hosted a Fire Truck Pull competition in San Diego to benefit the Burn Institute, and is excited to build upon the success of last year’s inaugural Fire Truck Pull competition, which raised more than $10,000 in support of the Wildlands Firefighters Foundation for fallen firefighters.

This year’s Fire Truck Pull will take place on Friday, November 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. at WestShore Plaza and will feature fire trucks loaned from Pasco County Fire Rescue, who also participated in last year’s competition. The event will bring together teams of competitors to see who can pull a fire truck the fastest, all while supporting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

“Our partners and clients in the fire service face some of the most dangerous and unforeseen situations in the world,” said Vector Solutions CEO Jeff Gordon. “Vector is proud to serve these everyday heroes, not just as a training and learning solution, but as a community partner and support system. We are excited to team up again with Pasco County Fire Rescue to hold this great event to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, an organization that honors America’s fallen fire heroes and shares Vector’s mission to provide critical resources to firefighters.”

“We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of this lively event,” said Chief Ronald Jon Siarnicki, Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. “The support of Pasco County Fire Rescue and generous corporate partners, like Vector Solutions, helps us honor and remember America’s fallen firefighters, provide assistance to their families and co-workers, and work within the fire service community to prevent firefighter deaths and injuries.”

Members of the local community and first responders are invited to participate in the Fire Truck Pull by registering a team. Anyone interested in supporting the competition by registering or by making a monetary donation can visit the Vector Solutions Pulling Together website for details.

As part of their ongoing commitment to serve everyday heroes and local communities, Vector launched its Vector Cares Program in 2019, combining business and philanthropic efforts to provide education resources and strengthen and improve outcomes for organizations, schools, and neighborhoods.

WHO: Vector Solutions, Pasco County Fire Rescue

WHAT: Annual Vector Solutions Fire Truck Pull Benefiting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

WHEN: Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: WestShore Plaza Parking Lot (in front of Mitchell’s Fish Market)

250 WestShore Plaza

Tampa, FL 33609

CONTACTS:

Vector Solutions

Kara Schafer, Corporate Communications & PR Manager

(813) 864-2664; kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Susan Proels, Director of Marketing

(410) 721-1826; sproels@firehero.org

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF)

The United States Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the non-profit foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor fallen fire heroes and assist their families and co-workers. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation also works closely with the U.S. Fire Administration to help prevent and reduce line-of-duty deaths and injuries. For more information on the Foundation and its programs, visit www.firehero.org.

