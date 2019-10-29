Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pulling Together: Vector Solutions to Host Annual Fire Truck Pull Fundraiser in Tampa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 10:34am EDT

TAMPA, FL, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leader in industry-focused eLearning and performance support solutions, announced today its Annual Fire Truck Pull to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Congress to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters. Vector recently hosted a Fire Truck Pull competition in San Diego to benefit the Burn Institute, and is excited to build upon the success of last year’s inaugural Fire Truck Pull competition, which raised more than $10,000 in support of the Wildlands Firefighters Foundation for fallen firefighters.

This year’s Fire Truck Pull will take place on Friday, November 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. at WestShore Plaza and will feature fire trucks loaned from Pasco County Fire Rescue, who also participated in last year’s competition. The event will bring together teams of competitors to see who can pull a fire truck the fastest, all while supporting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

“Our partners and clients in the fire service face some of the most dangerous and unforeseen situations in the world,” said Vector Solutions CEO Jeff Gordon. “Vector is proud to serve these everyday heroes, not just as a training and learning solution, but as a community partner and support system. We are excited to team up again with Pasco County Fire Rescue to hold this great event to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, an organization that honors America’s fallen fire heroes and shares Vector’s mission to provide critical resources to firefighters.”

“We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of this lively event,” said Chief Ronald Jon Siarnicki, Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. “The support of Pasco County Fire Rescue and generous corporate partners, like Vector Solutions, helps us honor and remember America’s fallen firefighters, provide assistance to their families and co-workers, and work within the fire service community to prevent firefighter deaths and injuries.”

Members of the local community and first responders are invited to participate in the Fire Truck Pull by registering a team. Anyone interested in supporting the competition by registering or by making a monetary donation can visit the Vector Solutions Pulling Together website for details. 

As part of their ongoing commitment to serve everyday heroes and local communities, Vector launched its Vector Cares Program in 2019, combining business and philanthropic efforts to provide education resources and strengthen and improve outcomes for organizations, schools, and neighborhoods. 

WHO: Vector Solutions, Pasco County Fire Rescue

WHAT: Annual Vector Solutions Fire Truck Pull Benefiting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

WHEN: Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: WestShore Plaza Parking Lot (in front of Mitchell’s Fish Market)

                250 WestShore Plaza

                Tampa, FL 33609

CONTACTS:

Vector Solutions

Kara Schafer, Corporate Communications & PR Manager

(813) 864-2664; kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 

Susan Proels, Director of Marketing

(410) 721-1826; sproels@firehero.org

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF)

The United States Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the non-profit foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor fallen fire heroes and assist their families and co-workers. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation also works closely with the U.S. Fire Administration to help prevent and reduce line-of-duty deaths and injuries. For more information on the Foundation and its programs, visit www.firehero.org

Attachments 

Kara Schafer
Vector Solutions
8138642664
kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aRPS : strengthens planning capability in the north of England
PU
10:52aHYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Change statement, availability of AFS, notice of AGM, changes to the board and B-BEE annual compliance certificate
PU
10:52aCLEARWATER SEAFOODS INCORPORATED : announces date of 2019 Third Quarter and Year-to-date Results Investor Relations and Media calls
PU
10:52aF5 : Azure Strategy Still Coming Together? Here's Four Ways F5 Can Help
PU
10:52aWUZHOU INTERNATIONAL : Announcement on litigations
PU
10:52aCITIZENS & NORTHERN : C&N Announces 2020 Calendar Contest Winners
PU
10:52aNORTHERN DRILLING : Disclosure of shareholding
AQ
10:52aTURNER IMPACT CAPITAL : Poised to Acquire an Additional $1 Billion in Workforce Housing to Address Affordability Crisis in U.S. Cities
BU
10:52aLoRa Alliance® Demonstrates Leadership in Utilities Networking Applications; To Showcase LoRaWAN® Solutions at EUW
GL
10:51aOrsted's lower output view eclipses strong third quarter, shares fall
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal hopes; Philippines leads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group