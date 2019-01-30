Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pulmodyne : Acquiring Innovative Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 10:18am EST

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmodyne, a global manufacturer of high quality respiratory, and emergency airway products, has taken on new innovative products by Inventor, Steve Islava. With Steve's background as a firefighter/paramedic for 30 years, he's gained the valuable field experience necessary to invent several products to aid in patient comfort, as well as save lives. While already leading the market in disposable CPAP, Pulmodyne hoped to bring more emergency products to the field.

The products invented by Steve that will be added to Pulmodyne's portfolio are the SIPQuik™ Cervical Collar, NebuFlex™, Pneusplint™ Extremity Splints, OTA (Open The Airway) CPR Board, and the Care2 Nebulizer. With these new product additions, Pulmodyne hopes to stand out in the market for continuing to produce high-quality innovative products.

Pulmodyne believes their new partnership with Steve Islava, and Care2Innovations is sure to enhance the quality of their products for providers, as well as increase the quality of care for patients worldwide.

For more information on the company and the markets they serve, go to www.pulmodyne.com.

CONTACT: Brittany Sicard, bsicard@pulmodyne.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulmodyne-acquiring-innovative-products-300786247.html

SOURCE Pulmodyne


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aCannassure Therapeutics Announces Strategic Partnership With Cannika Holdings
AQ
10:32aCENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aNEL ASA : Contemplated private placement
AQ
10:31aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at 0.9M
10:31aNEL ASA : Enters into contract on H2Station® for Heavy Duty Vehicles in the U.S.
AQ
10:31aMICROSOFT : Partners With Le Camp Incubator & Accelerator to Help Grow Innovative Startups in Quebec
AQ
10:31aMEDTRONIC : Valiant(TM) Captivia(TM) Demonstrates Durability, Safety, and Efficacy at Five Years in Transection Patients
AQ
10:31aIBERIABANK : Invests in the New Orleans Music Economy Initiative
PR
10:31aAvoya Travel Voted Best Host Agency and Best Host Agency Website
GL
10:31aNEL ASA : Enters into contract on H2Station® for Heavy Duty Vehicles in the U.S
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.