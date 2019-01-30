Pulmodyne : Acquiring Innovative Products

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmodyne, a global manufacturer of high quality respiratory, and emergency airway products, has taken on new innovative products by Inventor, Steve Islava. With Steve's background as a firefighter/paramedic for 30 years, he's gained the valuable field experience necessary to invent several products to aid in patient comfort, as well as save lives. While already leading the market in disposable CPAP, Pulmodyne hoped to bring more emergency products to the field.

The products invented by Steve that will be added to Pulmodyne's portfolio are the SIPQuik™ Cervical Collar, NebuFlex™, Pneusplint™ Extremity Splints, OTA (Open The Airway) CPR Board, and the Care2 Nebulizer. With these new product additions, Pulmodyne hopes to stand out in the market for continuing to produce high-quality innovative products.

Pulmodyne believes their new partnership with Steve Islava, and Care2Innovations is sure to enhance the quality of their products for providers, as well as increase the quality of care for patients worldwide.

For more information on the company and the markets they serve, go to www.pulmodyne.com.

CONTACT: Brittany Sicard, bsicard@pulmodyne.com

SOURCE Pulmodyne