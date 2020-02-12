Log in
Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling CEO of MCIL's Statement: Soft Launch of the Samoa Export Awards 2020

02/12/2020 | 11:56pm EST

It's my pleasure to welcome you all today to witness the Soft launching of the Samoa Export Awards 2020.

The Government of Samoa fully supports the Samoa Exports Awards 2020 and in this regard, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Labour, is happy to continue its role as the Secretariat for the Samoa Exports Awards, as it had done with the inaugural Samoa Export Awards in 2018.

In line with MCIL's classification as an Entity for Economic Development, our work together with SAME and other Private and Public sector partners to support the Samoa Exports Awards 2020, is directly linked to addressing Samoa's Trade Deficit and our SDS Key Outcome 3: Export products increased, through value addition and promoting of Samoa's goods and services for overseas markets. Increased earnings from exports is critical in offsetting the cost of imported goods that we need but cannot produce in our country. Samoa's future prosperity, employment creation and economic growth therefore largely depends on the success of products and services that our private sector businesses produce and export to overseas markets.

The Samoa Exports Awards therefore aim to: provide recognition and reward for Excellence in Exporting; Encourage and Stimulate Exporting activity; Build greater understanding of what is required to Succeed in Exporting; Build Partnerships between Government and Private Sector to support export growth and to Encourage Innovation amongst manufacturers, exporters and services providers.

The Samoa Exports Awards 2020 involve 9 Award Categories with the inclusion this year of a new category - Best Creative Industry Exporter Award. Information on each Award Category is included in the Explanatory Notes at the back of the Application form which is available to our exporters, following this Launch. Nominees for each Award Category will enjoy the privilege of promoting their products and services, business names and brand through nation-wide media exposure.

Let me reassure our business community that all information received as part of the application process for the Samoa Exports Awards 2020, will be treated with utmost confidentiality and will be used only for the purposes of assessing the winning recipients for the Exports Awards. To further maintain the impartiality and transparency of the selection process for Award winners, an Evaluation Committee of representatives from key Government Ministries will also adopt the overall responsibility of endorsing the Judges for each Award category and ensuring that all information provided for the Judges' final assessment have been verified accordingly, with the Confidentiality and Impartiality of the Assessment process adhered to.

MCIL strongly and positively encourages all our businesses that export goods and services overseas, to submit an application for the Samoa Exports Awards by 20th March 2020. Our MCIL Secretariat Team are available to answer any queries that potential applicants may have regarding the Criteria and information requested in the application form.

I wish all our exporters who will partake in the Samoa Exports Awards 2020, much success in their endeavours.

Fa'afetai ma ia manuia lenei aso.

Government of Samoa published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 04:55:08 UTC
