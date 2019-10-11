Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pulsara : Platform Selected as EMS World Innovation Award Finalist for New EMS Handoff Feature.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

The feature is the first of its kind to give first responders a dedicated platform to communicate with other out-of-hospital care providers and hospitals in real time.

Pulsara is excited to announce that the company has been selected as a Finalist by a 4-person judging panel for the 2019 EMS World Expo Innovation Award.

Pulsara connects care teams across organizations and their latest innovative feature to be nominated for the award is their new EMS handoff feature. Whereas EMS providers have historically had workflows to hand off patients to hospital teams in Pulsara, First Responders now have the ability to start a case and hand off the patient to an EMS crew.

“This functionality really positions Pulsara to be able to form the backbone for future communications as initiatives like ET3, Community Paramedicine, and Mobile Integrated Health continue to see success and expansion,” said Pulsara’s Chief Marketing Officer and Flight Paramedic, Kris Kaull. “It’s about connecting the right people to the right resources at the right time — no matter how our out-of-hospital care system evolves.”

The new EMS handoff feature is one of many ground-breaking functionalities included in the platform’s Pulsara ONE package which is completely free to EMS providers and Emergency Departments. “When it comes to time sensitive emergencies, successful treatment is about connected teams,” said Pulsara’s Founder and CEO, Dr. James Woodson. “Pulsara ONE connects out-of-hospital providers to each other and to hospital teams, offering ONE source of truth for communication around your patient.”

The judging panel at EMS World selected 30 finalists out of 64 total submissions to the Innovation Award contest this year. At the EXPO next week, judges will visit finalists’ booths for a live demonstration of the innovations prior to final selection of the 20 Winners.

Pulsara encourages anyone attending EMS World to stop by booth #1434 for a demonstration of this and other new features included in the Pulsara ONE platform.

ABOUT PULSARA

Pulsara provides a real-time communication network across an entire region. The Pulsara platform, built on the power of mobile technology, unites the right clinicians at the right time for the right patient -- providing transparency and streamlined communication. Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of nearly 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:06pDOLLAR GENERAL : Celebrates A Day of Beauty
PU
02:06pPRGX GLOBAL : Hosts Webinar on ‘The Top 5 Ways to Prevent Overpayments' for Accounts Payable and Shared Services Leaders
PU
02:06pBATY MINE : Battery Minerals to Process Graphite in Mozambique
AQ
02:04pATLANTIA : still seeking investors' accord on Alitalia
RE
02:04pMI1 GLOBAL TELCO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:04pNew Acquisition Brings Exxe Group Extensive Agricultural Capabilities, Next-Gen Technology and Revenue Growth
GL
02:04pAgrivida Announces Interim CEO
PR
02:04pAPR Urges Governor Gavin Newsom to Sign Bottle Recycling Bill
BU
02:04pDAY ONE VENTURES : The Early-Stage VC Firm That Leads Communications For Its Portfolio Companies, Closed Nearly $20M For Its First Fund
BU
02:03pCNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2CARGURUS, INC. : CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
3HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering I..
4SAP AG : SAP : Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group