Pulsara : Provides NEMSIS-formatted Public API for ePCR Vendor Interoperability

The adoption by Pulsara of the NEMSIS format further strengthens its role as the leading regional healthcare communication platform.

Pulsara announced today that the healthcare communication platform is the first to adopt the NEMSIS prehospital format to connect regional systems of care.

The purpose behind the National Emergency Medical Services Information System (NEMSIS) is to enhance patient care by storing EMS data from local, state, and national sources. The NEMSIS database allows EMS providers to share, collect, standardize, and use this data to analyze their systems and make process improvements.

Through a standardized API, Pulsara’s platform now allows all ePCR partners to access Pulsara data in near real time. Importing Pulsara data via this new API using the NEMSIS 3.4 format eliminates dual data entry by medics and improves communication to all care providers, ultimately enhancing patient care.

Pulsara is a communication platform and does not plan to compete with ePCRs, making this a win/win for partnerships. ImageTrend, the nation’s leading ePCR provider, is one of the first to begin implementing this integration.

Pulsara has partnered with ImageTrend to extend data exchange options. “This joint effort between Pulsara and ImageTrend has a simple mission: to continue to improve the patient’s care journey by allowing those who care for him or her to share critical data in the moments it matters most,” said Toby Ritt, ImageTrend’s Vice President of Sales.

“Having worked in the ePCR industry for more than 20 years, I’ve seen numerous opportunities to improve patient care communication by simply having the right information available at the right time using the right tools," said Tim Hakamaki, Pulsara’s Vice President of Product. "Pulsara’s ability to share its communication data in a standardized format with ePCR vendors is a huge step in closing the communication and data gaps, and significantly improving the overall patient care experience."

Pulsara’s public NEMSIS-formatted API allows for:

Improved patient care by providing accurate and timely data.

Elimination of dual data entry and improved record keeping across multiple software systems.

Ease of adoption — with the requirement that all ePCR vendors need to be compliant with the NEMSIS standards, this integration significantly decreases development effort among partners.

Reporting of hospital outcome data back to the EMS system. Information can be made available and seamlessly imported into the ePCR’s data repository to improve patient care through projects such as research, registry studies, continued quality improvement, and billing.

Acceptance of the ePCR “Run Report” — making it available to all teams involved.

Automatic storage of the report in the EHR, further eliminating extra steps.

“The adoption of the NEMSIS format plays well with the regional communication mentality that Pulsara has always had,” said Pulsara’s Founder and CEO, Dr. James Woodson. “Pulsara connects care teams across organizations. Our goal with this API is to maximize interoperability to break down communication silos, enhance provider efficiency, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

ePCR vendors or Pulsara customers may contact us at www.Pulsara.com/NEMSIS to get access to specifications and agreements.

ABOUT PULSARA

Pulsara provides a real-time communication network across an entire region. The Pulsara platform, built on the power of mobile technology, unites the right clinicians at the right time for the right patient -- providing transparency and streamlined communication. Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of nearly 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005707/en/