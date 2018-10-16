Pulse Electronics : Introduces 1000Base-T1 Automotive Ethernet Common Mode Choke

Pulse
Electronics’ Networking Business Unit, a leading provider of
electronic networking and communications components, introduces the
1000Base-T1 Ethernet Common Mode Choke for automotive applications.
Designed to deliver high reliability and performance, the AE5002
1000Base-T1 series is ideal for applications such as Infotainment,
Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) Body Control, Camera/Radar,
Gateways and Backbone Diagnostics.
"As the automobile becomes electrified and autonomous, it is critical to
provide the right ethernet technology for the increased bandwidth
requirements,” said Jonas Miller, WW Marketing Manager for Pulse
Electronics, Networking BU. “The AE5002 delivers exceptional reliability
for high volume manufacturing and meets all AEC-Q200 requirements.”
Key Features and Benefits
-
Designed to meet IEEE 802.3bp
-
Qualified at Marvell, Broadcom, and Valens
-
Meets AEC-Q200 requirements
-
IATF 16949:2016
-
Operating Temp. from -40 degrees C up to +125 degrees C
-
PPAP Documentation available
In addition to the 1000Base-T1 series, Pulse is in the process of
releasing the 100Base-T1 Power over Data Lines (PoDL)
AE3003/AE3005/AE3006 common mode chokes. All Pulse Electronics parts are
designed to operate from -40 degrees C up to +125 degrees C, have high
reliability, high volume manufacturing, long term manufacturing support,
and meet AEC-Q200 requirements.
For inquiries, contact the Pulse Electronics Networking Business Unit
directly at:
https://www.networking.pulseelectronics.com/resources/support
About Pulse Electronics
Pulse
Electronics is the electronic components partner that helps
customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical
solutions. Pulse Electronics has a long operating history of innovation
in magnetics, antennas, and connectors, and can ramp quickly into
high-quality, high-volume production.
Pulse Electronics serves the wireless and wireline communications, power
management, industrial, medical, energy, and automotive industries, and
participates in the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC
Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics Networking BU website
at www.networking.pulseelectronics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006037/en/