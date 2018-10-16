Log in
Pulse Electronics : Introduces 1000Base-T1 Automotive Ethernet Common Mode Choke

10/16/2018 | 10:08pm CEST

Pulse Electronics’ Networking Business Unit, a leading provider of electronic networking and communications components, introduces the 1000Base-T1 Ethernet Common Mode Choke for automotive applications. Designed to deliver high reliability and performance, the AE5002 1000Base-T1 series is ideal for applications such as Infotainment, Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) Body Control, Camera/Radar, Gateways and Backbone Diagnostics.

"As the automobile becomes electrified and autonomous, it is critical to provide the right ethernet technology for the increased bandwidth requirements,” said Jonas Miller, WW Marketing Manager for Pulse Electronics, Networking BU. “The AE5002 delivers exceptional reliability for high volume manufacturing and meets all AEC-Q200 requirements.”

Key Features and Benefits

  • Designed to meet IEEE 802.3bp
  • Qualified at Marvell, Broadcom, and Valens
  • Meets AEC-Q200 requirements
  • IATF 16949:2016
  • Operating Temp. from -40 degrees C up to +125 degrees C
  • PPAP Documentation available

In addition to the 1000Base-T1 series, Pulse is in the process of releasing the 100Base-T1 Power over Data Lines (PoDL) AE3003/AE3005/AE3006 common mode chokes. All Pulse Electronics parts are designed to operate from -40 degrees C up to +125 degrees C, have high reliability, high volume manufacturing, long term manufacturing support, and meet AEC-Q200 requirements.

For inquiries, contact the Pulse Electronics Networking Business Unit directly at:
https://www.networking.pulseelectronics.com/resources/support

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics is the electronic components partner that helps customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse Electronics has a long operating history of innovation in magnetics, antennas, and connectors, and can ramp quickly into high-quality, high-volume production.

Pulse Electronics serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, industrial, medical, energy, and automotive industries, and participates in the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics Networking BU website at www.networking.pulseelectronics.com.


© Business Wire 2018
