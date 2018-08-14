Log in
Pulse Electronics : Introduces Medical Grade HXU6200NL Ethernet Magnetics

08/14/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

Pulse Electronics’ Networking Business Unit, a leading provider of electronic networking and communications components, introduces its new Medical Grade HXU6200NL Four Pair 30W Ethernet Magnetics. The new part is qualified to UL 60601, making it a reliable choice for medical applications where equipment functionality and safety is of the utmost concern.

“Hospitals and imaging centers have strict regulatory guidelines in place to ensure patient safety and operator safety as well as workflow productivity,” said Jonas Miller, WW Marketing Manager of Pulse Networking. “We’ve designed our new HXU6200NL Ethernet Magnetics to meet the high-performance specifications required for medical applications requiring two means of operator protection (MOOP).”

The HXU6200NL is PoE capable up to 30W with an operating temperature of -40C to +85C, with voltage isolation of 3000Vrms, and provides 4.0mm creepage and 2.5mm air clearance. As an added value, Pulse Electronics provides 12+ years of production support on these components.

Applications Include:

  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
  • Surgical Equipment
  • Dialysis Equipment
  • Infusion Pumps
  • CPAP Machines

For inquiries, contact the Pulse Electronics Networking Business Unit directly at:

https://www.networking.pulseelectronics.com/resources/support

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics is the electronic components partner that helps customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse Electronics has a long operating history of innovation in magnetics, antennas, and connectors, and can ramp quickly into high-quality, high-volume production.

Pulse Electronics serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, industrial, medical, energy, and automotive industries, and participates in the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics Networking BU website at www.networking.pulseelectronics.com.


© Business Wire 2018
