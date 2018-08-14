Pulse Electronics : Introduces Medical Grade HXU6200NL Ethernet Magnetics

Pulse
Electronics’ Networking Business Unit, a leading provider of
electronic networking and communications components, introduces its new
Medical Grade HXU6200NL Four Pair 30W Ethernet Magnetics. The new part
is qualified to UL 60601, making it a reliable choice for medical
applications where equipment functionality and safety is of the utmost
concern.
“Hospitals and imaging centers have strict regulatory guidelines in
place to ensure patient safety and operator safety as well as workflow
productivity,” said Jonas Miller, WW Marketing Manager of Pulse
Networking. “We’ve designed our new HXU6200NL Ethernet Magnetics
to meet the high-performance specifications required for medical
applications requiring two means of operator protection (MOOP).”
The HXU6200NL is PoE capable up to 30W with an operating temperature of
-40C to +85C, with voltage isolation of 3000Vrms, and provides 4.0mm
creepage and 2.5mm air clearance. As an added value, Pulse Electronics
provides 12+ years of production support on these components.
Applications Include:
-
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
-
Surgical Equipment
-
Dialysis Equipment
-
Infusion Pumps
-
CPAP Machines
For inquiries, contact the Pulse Electronics Networking Business Unit
directly at:
https://www.networking.pulseelectronics.com/resources/support
About Pulse Electronics
Pulse
Electronics is the electronic components partner that helps
customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical
solutions. Pulse Electronics has a long operating history of innovation
in magnetics, antennas, and connectors, and can ramp quickly into
high-quality, high-volume production.
Pulse Electronics serves the wireless and wireline communications, power
management, industrial, medical, energy, and automotive industries, and
participates in the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC
Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics Networking BU website
at www.networking.pulseelectronics.com.
