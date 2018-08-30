Pulse Q&A Enhances Real-Time Business and Technology Report-Generation Capabilities with Interactive Research Tools for CIOs

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Q&A , a platform dedicated to helping CIOs and other senior executives make more informed business and technology decisions, announces new interactive data analysis capabilities. Instead of static, one-size-fits-all reports which industry analysts firms have been selling for years, Pulse users can now access dynamic, real-time data that is constantly updated by their peers. IT execs can also drill down into the data and initiate conversations with other Pulse users, engaging on topics such as purchasing and deploying new technologies.



Pulse was founded in 2017 by Mayank Mehta and Anand Thaker, former co-workers at Cooliris, which Mehta co-founded and sold to Yahoo! in 2012. Mehta and Thaker sought to create a service that would crowdsource product and trend data for IT executives, while providing an affordable, authentic alternative to traditional analyst reports. In June 2018, Pulse announced it had raised $4 million in seed funding led by True Ventures. Y-Combinator and angel investors including Steve Norall, former CPO at Survey Monkey, also participated.

“Since we launched last year, interest in Pulse from the IT and business community has been incredible. We now have thousands of highly engaged users with hundreds coming on board each week,” says Mehta. “We’re always asking our members how we can improve Pulse so that it’s the most valuable external data source for IT decision-making. A consistent request from IT executives is to have a reliable, credible data source with access to peers who can offer insight on purchase and implementation decisions. Our new reporting capabilities go a long way toward making this possible – and it’s just the start. Our goal is to create an entirely new experience for CIOs and other senior IT execs looking for the latest business and technology data and trend information.”

Overview of Report Generation and Interactive Capabilities

Once signed-up, Pulse users can immediately access reports and conversations, free of charge, simply by answering five questions about the topic they’re researching;

The reports cover a wide range of business and technology trends and topics including IT spend, vendor selection, product deployment and IT best practices; for example, Pulse can show users where actual IT dollars are likely to be spent in the next year, and how other CIOs are making technology purchasing decisions;

Pulse report topics come entirely from the IT executives who request them, ensuring that they are always relevant to the community;

As more members participate in a particular topic, the data becomes stronger and the insights richer. To ensure a deep conversation, Pulse waits until there is a statistically significant number of data points before publishing reports;

Users can drill down into data and comments from other users within reports and also directly contact individuals who have contributed to a report.

“Being able to tap into a trusted peer network to share and grow our collective knowledge, discuss challenges and discover what other inspiring CIOs are doing to drive innovation is powerful,” says Prakash Kota, CIO of Autodesk. “I am excited by both the breadth and depth of knowledge available in this community.”

About Pulse Q&A

Pulse Q&A helps C-suite executives make better strategy, innovation and enterprise technology decisions – starting with CIOs. Today, many of these leaders still rely on one-size-fits all reports when setting important strategies. The Pulse online community is challenging that practice with real-time, bite-sized data from thousands of IT executives discussing innovation and spending on its platform. Pulse’s goal is to shift focus away from analyst to the executives making the decisions every day. By giving users access to relevant conversations and crowdsourced data, Pulse Q&A aims to help senior IT executives make decisions based on current data and real world experiences. For more information, visit www.pulse.qa .

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com