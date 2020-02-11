Log in
Pulse Secure Offers Free Remote Access Software to Thousands of Employees Working from Home In Asia During The Coronavirus Health Crisis

02/11/2020 | 01:09pm EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure, the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, today announced it is offering free subscriptions of its market-leading secure remote access solution, Pulse Connect Secure (PCS), to companies for their use by employees based in Asia impacted by the Coronavirus health crisis. Customers and non-customers can immediately provide easy, reliable and protected remote access to cloud and data center resources in order to fortify employee safety and business resiliency during this time of need.

In a world where natural and man-made disasters occur, Pulse Secure wants to help keep your business running so you can focus on what’s really important – keeping your employees, friends, and family safe. Pulse Connect Secure enables secure remote and mobile access from any device to services and applications in the cloud and data center. To obtain more information and register for a temporary PCS software subscription at no cost or purchase obligation, visit https://www.pulsesecure.net/pulse-cares/.

“We stand by our customers, their employees and their communities across Asia as they deal with the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus health crisis. On behalf of all Pulse Secure employees, we remain committed with our support and technology during this time of need,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, chief executive officer at Pulse Secure. “We welcome, and urge, other vendors and partners to join hands with us so we can mobilize our collective efforts to ensure personal safety, business continuity and a speedy recovery.”

The World Health Organization and local authorities in the region have advised people to avoid public transportation and work facilities, and to work from home in the Asia Pacific region. Pulse Secure is offering organizations means to quickly obtain Free PCS software licenses for 90-day use by their Asia Pacific-based employees.  This worldwide offer is available to any organization that registers with Pulse Secure before May 11, 2020. Other terms and restrictions apply.

TWEET THIS:  Pulse Secure Offers Free Remote Access Software to Thousands of Employees Working From Home In Asia During The Coronavirus Health Crisis – details at https://www.pulsesecure.net/pulse-cares/.  #PulseSecure #SecureAccess #Coronavirus

About Pulse Secure
Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 23,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

Follow @PulseSecure on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Asia Pacific Media Contact:
Tony Tan
Autonomy
tony@autonomy.marketing
+65 6570 9139

Americas Media Contact:
Bridget Hughes
10Fold Communications
bhughes@10fold.com
(203) 502-3417

Europe Media Contact:
Anne Harding
The Message Machine
anne@themessagemachine.com
+44 7887 682943

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
