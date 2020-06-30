Log in
Pulse Secure Recognized Among Representative Vendors in 2020 Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access

06/30/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure, the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, today announced that Pulse Secure was recognized among Representative Vendors within Gartner’s Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

Pulse SDP provides direct device-to-application trusted connectivity only after successful user, device and security state verification. The solution offers enterprises the only dual-mode VPN and SDP architecture that yields single-pane-of-glass management with unified policy administration, simplified device coverage and granular, stateful access enforcement. As a result, organizations gain Zero Trust control by working within their existing hybrid IT infrastructure and security ecosystem.

The Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) can be accessed at https://www.pulsesecure.net/GartnerZTNA2020/.

According to the June 2020 Gartner report:* “ZTNA augments traditional VPN technologies for application access, and removes the excessive trust once required to allow employees and partners to connect and collaborate. Security and risk management leaders should pilot ZTNA projects as part of a SASE strategy or to rapidly expand remote access. Gartner recommends security and risk management leaders responsible for infrastructure security should:

  • Deploy a ZTNA product that relies on multiple contextual aspects to establish and adapt trust for application-level access. Stop relying primarily on IP addresses and network location as a proxy for trust.
  • Evaluate the use of a cloud-based ZTNA to offload some use cases if your traditional remote access VPN is experiencing limitations in capacity or bandwidth limitations because of an expanded remote workforce.
  • Choose ZTNA products that integrate with common multifactor authentication products to expand identity assurance beyond a single factor, which is an important supplement to the ZTNA principle of context-based adaptive access control.”

Pulse Secure offers a portfolio of Secure Access solutions and Suites that provide exceptional usability, contextual intelligence and policy orchestration to enable easy, protected user and device access to resources and applications across data center and cloud environments. Pulse SDP extends the company’s foundation of Zero Trust with additional adaptive “verify, then trust” capabilities.

Key features of Pulse SDP include:

  • Dual-mode VPN and SDP architecture that provides enterprises with unified management and operational visibility across public cloud, private cloud, and data center.
  • Extensive multi-factor authentication (MFA) and authorization options to ensure users, their devices, and the applications they access are verified before and during transactions.
  • Uniform policy management that enables consistently provisioned secure connections
  • Granular, stateful access enforcement with on-demand, application-level access that supports anytime, anywhere access and preferred device use.
  • Enhanced user experience offering users easy and seamless access options including web portal, application-activated, single sign-on (SSO), and captive portal.
  • Deployment flexibility with freedom to move or extend on-premise implementation through public and private cloud, or with a hosting provider or managed service provider of choice
  • Reduced total cost of ownership with unified Secure Access platform that works with a customer’s existing investment and access ecosystem.

“Enabling users with secure access to applications and resources in Hybrid-IT environments from anywhere, and from any device, is increasingly critical to organizations to ensure productivity and business continuity as they accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO at Pulse Secure. “We are pleased to be acknowledged in the ZTNA market and invite enterprises and resellers to leverage our solutions and to experience how best to significantly enhance enterprise productivity, visibility and compliance with Zero Trust deployment.”

TWEET THIS: Pulse Secure recognized among vendors in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) – read at www.pulsesecure.net/GartnerZTNA2020/ #PulseSecure #SDP #SecureAccess #ZeroTrust #ZTNA #Security

* Gartner, 2020 Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access, Published 8 June 2020 - ID G00726817 By Analysts Steve Riley, Neil MacDonald, Lawrence Orans

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 24,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net.

Follow @PulseSecure on Twitter  or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Pulse Secure Media Contact:
Bridget Hughes
10Fold Communications for Pulse Secure
bhughes@10fold.com
203-502-3417

© GlobeNewswire 2020
