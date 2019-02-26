PulsePoint :'s New Data Solution Helps Healthcare Brands Find Patients And Prescribers Interested In Specific Health Conditions

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, the programmatic health technology company, today announced the launch of Condition Populations, the latest in a series of data targeting capabilities aimed at pharmaceutical brands seeking patients and prescribers interested in a specific health condition or associated symptoms. Now, healthcare marketers have the ability to find audiences, at scale, that have shown interest in health-related content.

In November 2018, PulsePoint released its Condition Pages solution, which categorized the context in which health-specific terminology is identified, giving healthcare marketers access to audiences consuming content that may otherwise have been overlooked using traditional technology. Condition Populations takes this a step further, by analyzing contextual data signals to find audiences that have an interest in a health condition or related symptoms. For example, a psoriatic arthritis brand can find audiences who have previously researched more prevalent symptoms like patchy dry skin and joint pain instead of only targeting those who are already diagnosed and researching psoriatic arthritis specifically.

Condition Populations uses machine learning to thematically recognize content on pages that relates to a known health condition and then identifies the audience with the highest affinity based on those contextual signals.

The offering is built on top of Genome by PulsePoint™, the company's patented contextualization and data technology. Genome unifies clinical and real-world data to break down the barriers between customer knowledge, customer experiences, marketing impact and health outcomes to achieve radical health personalization by focusing on consumers at the center of all health outreach.

"Many of us turn to the internet to find information about conditions or symptoms we're experiencing. Brands should be empowered to engage with users knowing that the market supports efforts to personalize and improve personal care," said Ezra Suveyke, Chief Technology Officer at PulsePoint. "Consumers value having a more relevant advertising experience with the goal of improving one's health. Our solutions are built to deliver relevant experiences to consumers that drive real health benefits. Condition Populations is the next step."

PulsePoint is a programmatic platform that specializes in health. The company has produced pre-defined audiences and contextual targeting trained against over 3,500 condition definitions, 87,000 related and 232,000 supplemental health terms.

For more information on Condition Populations, visit www.pulsepoint.com.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is the leading global authority in programmatic health technology. With the most intelligent health-centered view of the customer, PulsePoint has pioneered radical health personalization™, accelerating the discovery and activation of patients and providers for real world outcomes, while helping publishers increase ad revenue through actionable insights. PulsePoint's core competencies include proprietary data capabilities, natural language processing, and reach across digital devices. On the strength of these capabilities, PulsePoint manages a successful programmatic exchange and content marketing distribution platform for all industry verticals. Investors in the company include Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), Gotham Ventures, Patricia Ventures, Updata Partners and VantagePoint Capital Partners.

Media Contact

North 6th Agency (For PulsePoint)

pulsepoint@n6a.com

212-334-9753

SOURCE PulsePoint