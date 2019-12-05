PulteGroup : Economic & Monetary Statistics No.309 -27th Year, July 2019

ព្ពះរាជាណាចក្កកម្ពជា
ុ
KINGDOM OF CAMBODIA
ជាតិសាស្នា ព្ពះម្ហាកសក្ត
NATION RELIGION KING
3
NATIONAL BANK OF CAMBODIA
ព័ត៌មានស្តិសស្ដ្ឋកិច្ចថិនិងរបិយវតថូ
ុ
ECONOMIC AND MONETARY STATISTICS
សេខ ៣០៩- ឆ្នទី២៧ាំ ខខកកកដាឆ្ន២០១ាំ៩
SERIES NO. 309-27th YEAR
JULY 2019
: statistics@nbc.org.kh
: ( ៨៥៥ ) ២៣ ៧២២ ៥៦៣ − ១១១៥
: statistics@nbc.org.kh
-
www.nbc.org.kh គឺជាគគហទំព័ររបស់ធនាគារជាតិនៃកម្ពជា ។ ទន្នៃ័យថ្មិ ីៗកនងគគហទំព័រ
ុុ
ៃិងទិន្នៃ័យបន្តបនា ប់គទៀត ត្តូវបាៃៃិងកំពុងដាក់បញ្ចលគៅកនងប្រព័ន្ធទិន្នៃ័យ តាម្ធៃធាៃ
ូ ុ
ដែលមាៃ ។ គលើសពីគៃេះគទៀត គគហទំព័រគៃេះ គជាទឺ តាំងែ៏ល្អបំផុតគែីើម្បទទួលបាៃទី ន្នៃ័យសគងេបិ នៃការគេញផាយេុងគត្កាយបង្អស់។
www.nbc.org.kh is the National Bank of Cambodia website. The website new data and metadata are progressively being added to the database, as resources permit. This website is the best place to start for access to summary data from the latest publications.
|
សស្វាព័ត៌មាន
|
:
|
បុគ្គលករបស់នាយកដា ៃសថត
|
នៃធនាគារជាតនៃកម្ពជា អាេជួយេងអលបង្ហា ញ ឬដែនាំ
|
INFORMATION SERVICE
|
|
|
ិ
|
ិ ិ
|
ិ
|
ុ
|
ុ
|
|
|
|
អ្នកគត្បត្បាស់កនងការដសែងរកទន្នៃ័យតាម្តត្ម្ូវការ ។ ការគបាេះពុម្ពផាយរបស់ធនាគារជាតនៃកម្ពជា
|
|
|
ើ
|
ុ
|
ិ
|
|
|
|
ិ
|
ុ
|
|
|
អាេរកជាវបាៃ គហយគសវាគលការជាវជាប្រចំក៏អាេគរៀបេំបាៃដែរ ។ េំគ
|
|
េះគសវាគលទន្នៃ័យ
|
|
|
|
ើ
|
ើ
|
|
|
|
ើ ិ
|
|
|
|
ពគសសគផេងគទៀតក៏អាេរកបាៃផងដែរ តាម្រយៈការម្កជាវត្ពតតបប្រគដាយផ្ទា
|
ល់។
|
|
|
|
ិ
|
|
|
|
ឹ ិ
|
|
|
អាស្យដ្ឋា នទាំនាក់ទាំនង :
CONTACT DETAILS
The Statistics Department staff of the National Bank of Cambodia can assist users in addressing their data requirements. The National Bank of Cambodia publications are available for sale and subscription services can be arranged. Other special data services are also available, on a user pays basis.
ធនាគារជាតិនៃកម្ពុជា
NATIONAL BANK OF CAMBODIA
នាយកដា ៃសថិតិ
Statistics Department
អ្គារលល្ខ ៦៩-៧០ ម្ហាវថិ ីហាណូយ (លល្ខ១០១៩) ភូម្បាយ៉ារិ សង្ការ់ភនំលេញថមី ខណឌសសន្សុខ រាជធាន្ភនំលេញី
#69-70, Hanoi Blvd. (1019), Phum Bayab, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia អុដម្៉ែលី
E-mail ទូរស័េទ
Telephone: (855) 23 722 563 − 1115
ទូរសារ : ( ៨៥៥ ) ២៣ ៤២៦ ១១៧
Facsimile : (855) 23 426 117
ISSN 2074-5680
តម្ម្ៃ: ១៥.០០០ សរៀេ ( ម្ួយម្ុឺនព្រពាន់សរៀេាំ )
Price: KHR 15,000 (Fifteen Thousand Riels)
ផលិតដោយ ធនាគារជាតិនៃកម្ពជា
ុ
Produced by the National Bank of Cambodia
Disclaimer
National Bank of Cambodia published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 13:50:03 UTC