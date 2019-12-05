www.nbc.org.kh គឺជាគគហទំព័ររបស់ធនាគារជាតិនៃកម្ពជា ។ ទន្នៃ័យថ្មិ ីៗកនងគគហទំព័រ

ុ ុ

ៃិងទិន្នៃ័យបន្តបនា ប់គទៀត ត្តូវបាៃៃិងកំពុងដាក់បញ្ចលគៅកនងប្រព័ន្ធទិន្នៃ័យ តាម្ធៃធាៃ

ូ ុ

ដែលមាៃ ។ គលើសពីគៃេះគទៀត គគហទំព័រគៃេះ គជាទឺ តាំងែ៏ល្អបំផុតគែីើម្បទទួលបាៃទី ន្នៃ័យសគងេបិ នៃការគេញផាយេុងគត្កាយបង្អស់។

www.nbc.org.kh is the National Bank of Cambodia website. The website new data and metadata are progressively being added to the database, as resources permit. This website is the best place to start for access to summary data from the latest publications.