PulteGroup : Economic & Monetary Statistics No.309 -27th Year, July 2019

0
12/05/2019 | 08:51am EST

ព្ពះរាជាណាចក្កកម្ពជា

KINGDOM OF CAMBODIA

ជាតិសាស្នា ព្ពះម្ហាកសក្ត

NATION RELIGION KING

3

NATIONAL BANK OF CAMBODIA

ព័ត៌មានស្តិសស្ដ្ឋកិច្ចថិនិងរបិយវតថូ

ECONOMIC AND MONETARY STATISTICS

សេខ ៣០៩- ឆ្នទី២៧ាំ ខខកកកដាឆ្ន២០១ាំ

SERIES NO. 309-27th YEAR

JULY 2019

: statistics@nbc.org.kh
: ( ៨៥៥ ) ២៣ ៧២២ ៥៦៣ ១១១៥
: statistics@nbc.org.kh

អុីនធឺខែត

INTERNET

  • www.nbc.org.kh គឺជាគគហទំព័ររបស់ធនាគារជាតិនៃកម្ពជា ។ ទន្នៃ័យថ្មិ ីៗកនងគគហទំព័រ

ៃិងទិន្នៃ័យបន្តបនា ប់គទៀត ត្តូវបាៃៃិងកំពុងដាក់បញ្ចលគៅកនងប្រព័ន្ធទិន្នៃ័យ តាម្ធៃធាៃ

ូ ុ

ដែលមាៃ ។ គលើសពីគៃេះគទៀត គគហទំព័រគៃេះ គជាទឺ តាំងែ៏ល្អបំផុតគែីើម្បទទួលបាៃទី ន្នៃ័យសគងេបិ នៃការគេញផាយេុងគត្កាយបង្អស់។

www.nbc.org.kh is the National Bank of Cambodia website. The website new data and metadata are progressively being added to the database, as resources permit. This website is the best place to start for access to summary data from the latest publications.

សស្វាព័ត៌មាន

:

បុគ្គលករបស់នាយកដា ៃសថត

នៃធនាគារជាតនៃកម្ពជា អាេជួយេងអលបង្ហា ញ ឬដែនាំ

INFORMATION SERVICE

ិ ិ

អ្នកគត្បត្បាស់កនងការដសែងរកទន្នៃ័យតាម្តត្ម្ូវការ ។ ការគបាេះពុម្ពផាយរបស់ធនាគារជាតនៃកម្ពជា

អាេរកជាវបាៃ គហយគសវាគលការជាវជាប្រចំក៏អាេគរៀបេំបាៃដែរ ។ េំគ

េះគសវាគលទន្នៃ័យ

ើ ិ

ពគសសគផេងគទៀតក៏អាេរកបាៃផងដែរ តាម្រយៈការម្កជាវត្ពតតបប្រគដាយផ្ទា

ល់។

ឹ ិ

អាស្យដ្ឋា នទាំនាក់ទាំនង :

CONTACT DETAILS

The Statistics Department staff of the National Bank of Cambodia can assist users in addressing their data requirements. The National Bank of Cambodia publications are available for sale and subscription services can be arranged. Other special data services are also available, on a user pays basis.

ធនាគារជាតិនៃកម្ពជា

NATIONAL BANK OF CAMBODIA

នាយកដា ៃសថិតិ

Statistics Department

អ្គារលល្ខ ៦៩-៧០ ម្ហាវថិ ីហាណូយ (លល្ខ១០១៩) ភូម្បាយ៉ារិ សង្ការ់ភនំលេញថមី ខណឌសសន្សុខ រាជធាន្ភនំលេញី

#69-70, Hanoi Blvd. (1019), Phum Bayab, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia អុដម្៉ែលី

E-mail ទូរស័េទ

Telephone: (855) 23 722 563 1115

ទូរសារ : ( ៨៥៥ ) ២៣ ៤២៦ ១១៧

Facsimile : (855) 23 426 117

ISSN 2074-5680

តម្ម្ៃ: ១៥.០០០ សរៀេ ( ម្ួយម្ុឺនព្រពាន់សរៀេាំ )

Price: KHR 15,000 (Fifteen Thousand Riels)

ផលិតដោយ ធនាគារជាតិនៃកម្ពជា

Produced by the National Bank of Cambodia

Disclaimer

National Bank of Cambodia published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 13:50:03 UTC
