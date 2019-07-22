Pump It Up : Rocky Hill Voted Hartford's #1 Place to Take Kids

Pump It Up Rocky Hill is excited to announce it has been voted Hartford’s #1 place to take kids in the 2019 readers choice rankings, “Connecticut's Best for Kids in Hartford, Connecticut.” The annual ranking, published by KidsOutAndAbout.com, showcases the top 20 places to take kids in and around Hartford based on readers’ votes.

Pump It Up, which is known for throwing the best birthday parties on the planet, beat out other local area kids’ attractions such as the Connecticut Science Center and Kidcity Children's Museum, among others. The Rocky Hill location offers private parties in huge arenas with larger-than-life inflatables. In addition to birthday parties, Pump It Up offers Open Jumps year-round, where kids can jump, climb and bounce to their hearts’ content while parents relax. It also is a great place for group events like field trips, fundraisers and team parties.

“We are thrilled that Hartford families chose Pump It Up of Rocky Hill as the number one place to take their kids,” said David Tedesco, CEO of Pump It Up. “We take great pride in what we do, which is creating incredible experiences and unforgettable moments, and these rankings prove we are doing it right.”

KidsOutAndAbout.com is a subsidiary of EntertainmentCalendar.com, America’s online network of local web sites that showcase the wealth of events, resources and opportunities available in 36 regions across the U.S. and Canada.

About Pump It Up

Since 2000, Pump It Up has been the premier destination for private kids’ birthday parties, with 120+ locations across the country. Parties include arenas with huge inflatables, games and special experiences like balloon drops, bubbles and Glow. Pump it Up also offers a myriad of public events like Open Jump, camp, Parents’ Night Out, themed events and more. It also is a favorite for private events like field trips, fundraisers and team parties. For more information, visit www.pumpitupparty.com. Pump It Up is an Outlier company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005607/en/