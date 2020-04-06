Log in
Punchey Announces Executive Changes

04/06/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Punchey, Inc, the leading cloud-based payment and POS system for consumer facing businesses, today announced that Nathaniel Stevens has stepped down as the company's Chief Executive Officer and will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the company. He will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Kunal Mehta, who currently serves as the company's Chief Revenue Officer, will assume the role of CEO and President.

"Kunal is an experienced businessman with an impressive track record in sales and operations," stated Mr. Stevens. "I've worked with Kunal closely over the past year and his knowledge of our industry and end markets make him a great fit to lead Punchey as we continue to execute our strategy of driving long-term growth."

"While the global economy remains uncertain, we have strong and long-lasting client relationships and the best talent in the industry. We offer a compelling and transformative product to businesses across North America looking to grow and become more efficient through a complete software in a box solution. I am also pleased to report that the company maintains its dominance in the cloud-based payments ecosystem. I look forward to starting my role and working with the entire Punchey team to deliver top-line growth and customer satisfaction," stated Mr. Mehta.

About Punchey, Inc

Punchey, through its software in a box solutions, is the leading cloud-based point of sale system for businesses of any size and scale. For details on Punchey's flexible and scalable business solutions visit www.punchey.com.

Contact: info@punchey.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/punchey-announces-executive-changes-301036031.html

SOURCE Punchey, Inc


© PRNewswire 2020
