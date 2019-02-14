Log in
Puppet Announces 2018 Channel Partner Excellence Awards

02/14/2019 | 07:35pm EST

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced the winners of its Channel Partner of the Year Awards. The awards honor Puppet’s channel ecosystem for the contributions they have made to drive customer success with automation.

“Our partners have demonstrated exemplary performance and are proven advisors for customers who need to securely and efficiently manage today's hybrid environments with Puppet technology,” said John Schwan, vice president of global partner sales, Puppet. “We thank our partners for their dedication to delivering customer excellence and innovative solutions. With the DevOps movement and cloud-native technologies on the rise, there is a huge market opportunity for our partners, and we depend on them to help us deliver on our promise of pervasive automation.”

The program recognized thirteen partners globally in seven categories. The categories and winners are:

Partner MVP —  top performing partner in revenue, solutions, and field engagement

  • Americas — Sirius
  • APJ — Fujitsu Asia
  • EMEA — CDW

Rising Star — demonstrated growth and strength in revenue, solutions, and field engagement

  • APJ — Revolution IT
  • EMEA — copebit

Service Delivery Partner of the Year — delivery excellence and positive customer feedback, driving additional services, regular availability, and bench growth

  • Americas — Autostructure
  • APJ — Katana1
  • EMEA — Example42

Partner Solution of the Year — for excellence in custom architected solutions using Puppet

  • AHEAD

Government Partner of the Year — for being a top performing partner in revenue, solutions, and field engagement

  • Kinney Group

Government Solution of the Year — for excellence in custom architected solutions for Government using Puppet

  • Norseman

Engineer of the Year — for exemplifying excellence in engineering and solving customer challenges using Puppet products

  • Alessandro Franceschi, Example42

If you are curious to learn more about Puppet’s partner program or become a partner of Puppet, please head to our partner website here.

Additional resources

About Puppet
Puppet is driving the movement to a world of unconstrained software change. Its revolutionary platform is the industry standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us. More than 40,000 companies — including 75 percent of the Fortune 100 — use Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to adopt DevOps practices, achieve situational awareness and drive software change with confidence. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with more than 500 employees around the world. Learn more at puppet.com.

Media contact
pr@puppet.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
