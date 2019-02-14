Puppet Announces 2018 Channel Partner Excellence Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced the winners of its Channel Partner of the Year Awards. The awards honor Puppet’s channel ecosystem for the contributions they have made to drive customer success with automation.



“Our partners have demonstrated exemplary performance and are proven advisors for customers who need to securely and efficiently manage today's hybrid environments with Puppet technology,” said John Schwan, vice president of global partner sales, Puppet. “We thank our partners for their dedication to delivering customer excellence and innovative solutions. With the DevOps movement and cloud-native technologies on the rise, there is a huge market opportunity for our partners, and we depend on them to help us deliver on our promise of pervasive automation.”



The program recognized thirteen partners globally in seven categories. The categories and winners are:

Partner MVP — top performing partner in revenue, solutions, and field engagement

Americas — Sirius

APJ — Fujitsu Asia

EMEA — CDW

Rising Star — demonstrated growth and strength in revenue, solutions, and field engagement

APJ — Revolution IT

EMEA — copebit

Service Delivery Partner of the Year — delivery excellence and positive customer feedback, driving additional services, regular availability, and bench growth

Americas — Autostructure

APJ — Katana1

EMEA — Example42

Partner Solution of the Year — for excellence in custom architected solutions using Puppet

AHEAD

Government Partner of the Year — for being a top performing partner in revenue, solutions, and field engagement

Kinney Group

Government Solution of the Year — for excellence in custom architected solutions for Government using Puppet

Norseman

Engineer of the Year — for exemplifying excellence in engineering and solving customer challenges using Puppet products

Alessandro Franceschi, Example42

If you are curious to learn more about Puppet's partner program or become a partner of Puppet, please head to our partner website here.

