PuppySpot : Releases Top 10 Dog Breed Predictions For 2019

Doodle Breeds Continue To Rise Along With Traditional Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd Breeds

PuppySpot, the trusted puppy placement service connecting dog lovers with screened and verified breeders nationwide, today announced its predictions for the top 10 dog breeds expected to be most popular in 2019. The Goldendoodle (a Golden Retriever-Poodle hybrid breed) leads the pack, with the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel bringing up the rear. The full list below was compiled based off the number of PuppySpot puppies placed in forever homes in 2018.

Goldendoodle Labrador Retriever German Shepherd Golden Retriever Labradoodle Siberian Husky Dachshund Beagle French Bulldog Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Breed insights year over year include:

The Goldendoodle and Labrador Retriever are consistently in close competition as the top two breeds in the country, with the two breeds swapping first place from 2017-2018.

The friendly hound breed, the Beagle and the regal Cavalier King Charles Spaniel made surprising jumps into the top 10 from not appearing on last year’s list.

Toy breeds Yorkshire Terrier and Shih Tzu lost some steam from 2017-2018. While they appeared in the top 10 list in 2017, they didn’t make this year’s cut.

While the classic, purebred Poodle didn’t make the list, the breed’s cross derivatives, the Goldendoodle and Labradoodle, are top of the list, likely due to the combination benefits of allergy-friendly, low-shedding and good-natured personalities.

“It’s great to see how diverse the top 10 breeds in America list is,” says Jonathan Cherins, Chief Executive Officer at PuppySpot. “It’s a true testament to the fact that there’s a perfect puppy out there for all different walks of life – whether small or large, purebred or hybrid, newer breed or old classic – all puppies are adorable and deserving of forever homes.”

About PuppySpot

The PuppySpot brand, with puppies at its center, is rooted in its mission of placing healthy puppies into happy homes. PuppySpot believes dogs should be celebrated, and dog owners deserve to experience certainty when searching for their new companions. PuppySpot uses a personalized approach catering to the needs of those in search of a new puppy as well as the breeders who are looking for their puppies' forever homes. For more information, visit www.PuppySpot.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005201/en/