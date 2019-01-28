PuppySpot : Releases Top 10 Dog Breed Predictions For 2019

PuppySpot, the trusted puppy placement service connecting dog lovers
with screened
and verified breeders nationwide, today announced its predictions
for the top 10 dog breeds expected to be most popular in 2019. The
Goldendoodle (a Golden
Retriever-Poodle
hybrid breed) leads the pack, with the Cavalier
King Charles Spaniel bringing up the rear. The full list below was
compiled based off the number of PuppySpot puppies placed in forever
homes in 2018.
-
Goldendoodle
-
Labrador Retriever
-
German
Shepherd
-
Golden Retriever
-
Labradoodle
-
Siberian Husky
-
Dachshund
-
Beagle
-
French
Bulldog
-
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Breed insights year over year include:
-
The Goldendoodle and Labrador
Retriever are consistently in close competition as the top two
breeds in the country, with the two breeds swapping first place from
2017-2018.
-
The friendly hound breed, the Beagle
and the regal Cavalier King Charles Spaniel made surprising jumps into
the top 10 from not appearing on last year’s list.
-
Toy breeds Yorkshire
Terrier and Shih
Tzu lost some steam from 2017-2018. While they appeared in the top
10 list in 2017, they didn’t make this year’s cut.
-
While the classic, purebred Poodle didn’t make the list, the breed’s
cross derivatives, the Goldendoodle and Labradoodle, are top of the
list, likely due to the combination benefits of allergy-friendly,
low-shedding and good-natured personalities.
“It’s great to see how diverse the top 10 breeds in America list is,”
says Jonathan Cherins, Chief Executive Officer at PuppySpot. “It’s a
true testament to the fact that there’s a perfect puppy out there for
all different walks of life – whether small or large, purebred or
hybrid, newer breed or old classic – all puppies are adorable and
deserving of forever homes.”
