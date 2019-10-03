Pura Naturals' New Grease Beast® Automotive Products To Be Launched at SEMA Show in Las Vegas Through Distributor Alliance with Wastegate Technologies

Pura Naturals Inc. (OTCPINK: PNAT) (“Pura” or the “Company”), makers of eco-friendly earth-conscious cleaning products, today announced that the Company will attend the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5th to 8th, in the Wastegate booth 61016, with our global distribution partner, Wastegate Technologies, Inc. www.wastegate.com

Robert Doherty, C.E.O., states, “The automobile industry is huge and we want part of it. The full line of our Grease Beast Scrub Pad products will be on full display at the SEMA Show. Our new automotive oil trays and oil absorbing inlay foam will be placed underneath more than 400+ featured vehicles to demonstrate their application to the more than 161,000 attendees. This includes more than 71,000 buyer companies and 3,300 media representatives from both trade and consumer outlets. Working with Wastegate and the tremendous launch exposure at the SEMA Show meets our desires to step into the industry quickly. This next step for the Grease Beast label is very exciting. Images of our oil pans and foam inserts can be seen at https://twitter.com/Pura_Naturals.”

“The SEMA Show is not only the premier trade show to connect manufacturers to buyers and media from all over the world, but also for educating attendees about the latest innovative products,” said Troy Downey, C.E.O. of Wastegate Technologies. “We encourage everyone to stop by booth #61016 to see first-hand what the Grease Beast products can do for them today, and get an idea for what we’ve got coming in 2020 with our complete line of automotive products, developed in partnership with Pura Naturals.”

About Pura Naturals

Under the Grease Beast brand, Pura Naturals manufactures cleaning products that absorb grease, oil and grime like a magnet. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease, oil and grime while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals’ Grease Beast products are sold online through Amazon and Homedepot.com, and in stores at Ace Hardware, True Value Hardware, Menards, and other retailers nationwide. Further information can be found at www.greasebeastscrubpads.com

About Wastegate Technologies (WTI)

Wastegate Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer of products for the protection of automotive surfaces and pressure sensitive films. Over the last 30 years, WTI has developed a higher level of efficiency in both spaces with hands-on knowledge of automotive digital design, large format print technology, hazardous waste recycling and chemical waste conveyance systems. These areas of expertise have optimized methods for efficiency & protection for not only the human element but also the surfaces they work on. WTI’s mission is to create innovative products & procedures that “Protect Surfaces from You”.

