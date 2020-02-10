Log in
Pura Naturals Now Selling Grease Beast Scrub Pads at All Menards Locations

02/10/2020 | 11:05am EST

Pura Naturals Inc. (OTCPINK: PNAT) (“Pura” or the “Company”), makers of eco-friendly earth-conscious cleaning products, today announced that it has shipped Grease Beast Scrub Pad orders to over 300 Menards locations across the country.

https://www.menards.com/main/search.html?sf_categoryHierarchy=&search=grease+beast

Robert Doherty, C.E.O., states, “Menards is one of the largest home improvement retail store chains in the United States. We are excited to have been asked to sell our Grease Beast Scrub Pad kitchen product in all of their stores across the country. Our displays are located near the front of each store and near the register. The initial sales activities indicate strong acceptance by Menards’ customers. We have already received repeat orders in the second month of our launch at Menards.”

About Pura Naturals

Under the Grease Beast brand, Pura Naturals manufactures cleaning products that absorb grease and grime like a magnet. Pura Naturals’ foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth-conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals’ Grease Beast products are sold online through Amazon and Homedepot.com, and in stores at Ace Hardware, True Value Hardware, Menards, Do-It-Best, and other retailers nationwide. Further information can be found at www.greasebeastscrubpads.com.


© Business Wire 2020
