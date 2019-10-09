Pura Naturals Now an Approved Warehouse Vendor of Do It Best Corporation

Pura Naturals Inc. (OTCPINK: PNAT) (“Pura” or the “Company”), makers of eco-friendly earth-conscious cleaning products, today announced that it has become an approved warehouse vendor to Do It Best (www.doitbest.com), a member-owned hardware, lumber, and building materials cooperative based in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Robert Doherty, C.E.O., states, “We are extremely proud to be a supplier to Do It Best and their 3800-member cooperative. The Grease Beast products will be showcased at the fall Do It Best Market in Indianapolis in October 18 - 21. Do It Best has thousands of member–owned locations throughout the United States and more than 50 other countries. Being a supplier to Do It Best increases the Grease Beast product line exposure worldwide.”

About Pura Naturals

Under the Grease Beast brand, Pura Naturals manufactures cleaning products that absorb grease and grime like a magnet. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth-conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals’ Grease Beast products are sold online through Amazon and Homedepot.com, and in stores at Ace Hardware, True Value Hardware, Menards, and other retailers nationwide. Further information can be found at www.greasebeastscrubpads.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005671/en/