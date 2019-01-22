Pura Naturals' USA Made Grease Beast Brand Grooming For China Markets

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pura Naturals Inc. (OTC-PINK:PNAT) ("Pura" or the "Company"), makers of eco-friendly earth-conscious cleaning products, today announced that the Company is seeking possible placement of the Grease Beast brand in China through partner Edge Global Holdings.

Edge Global Holdings, Limited Hong Kong is in the process of product review and market analysis to introduce the Grease Beast product line into the China market.

Edge is working with Ningbo AVS Industrial Limited and the Envelope Group, Inc to research the viability for market acceptance via on-line retailing and brick and mortar.

Ningbo AVS Industrial is a China owned distributor of USA made products on Taobao.com and JD.com .

Envelope Group is a USA owned marketing group based in Ningbo that focuses on placement of USA made products into mass merchant Chinese retailers like Sun Art Group, Yonghui Group, Walmart China and Carrefour China.

Edge was introduced to the product line by Jordan Miller of Jordan Miller and Associates located in Chicago. Miller's group helped develop the brand and has been instrumental in the sales and marketing of the Grease Beast products.

Larry Van Sickel, Director of Edge Global Holdings, stated: "We are excited about the Grease Beast products and feel very positive about the acceptance in the China market. With Chinese consumers using oil in the cooking process and their increased awareness and avoidance of harmful chemicals in daily used products we feel Grease Beast is a natural for the Chinese market". In addition, VanSickel stated: "With an emerging middle class in the China market premium natural products have greater acceptance in the marketplace".

Robert Doherty, C.E.O, states, "Further international expansion of the Grease Beast brand is an important goal for us in 2019. Working together with Edge Global Holdings will accelerate our timeline in reaching that goal in Asia."

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals products are sold at Home Depot, True Value Hardware, Ace Hardware, CVS Pharmacy, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Further information can be found at www.puranaturalsproducts.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pura-naturals-usa-made-grease-beast-brand-grooming-for-china-markets-300781859.html

SOURCE Pura Naturals, Inc.