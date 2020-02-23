Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PuraPharm : BUSINESS UPDATE - AUTHORIZED TO MANUFACTURE THE QING FEI PAI DU TANG GRANULE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 11:09pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

PURAPHARM CORPORATION LIMITED

培 力 股 有 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1498)

BUSINESS UPDATE - AUTHORIZED TO MANUFACTURE

THE QING FEI PAI DU TANG GRANULE

This announcement is made by PuraPharm Corporation Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

The Company announces that Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Food and Drug Administration (''GXFDA'') of the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC'') has, through the contingency application procedure, approved the application made by Ruikang Hospital Affiliated to Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine, which authorises PuraPharm (Nanning) Pharmaceuticals Co. Limited (''PPNN''), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to prepare and manufacture the Qing Fei Pai Du Tang (清肺排毒)(''QFPDT'') granule on its behalf. Announcement in relation to the said approval has been made by GXFDA on 20 February 2020. QFPDT is a therapy prescription listed in the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Plan published by National Health Commission of the PRC (''NHC''). According to the clinical treatment result, QFPDT was recommended by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine to use nationally for the clinical treatment of new coronavirus pneumonia (the ''NCP Epidemic''). QFPDT granule manufactured by PPNN will be used for treatment of patients who contacted the NCP Epidemic.

Since the outbreak of the NCP Epidemic in the PRC, NHC has emphasized placing greater importance on the use of the traditional Chinese medicine (''TCM'') for treatment and selected effective TCM prescriptions for treatment of patients who contacted the NCP Epidemic. In this regard, GXFDA has successively launched several contingency approval plans, including simple filing procedure, to authorise the manufacture and preparation of TCM formula for fighting against the NCP Epidemic. Upon on the authorisation from GXFDA, PPNN has expedited the manufacturing and distribution of QFPDT granules. The Group will continue to keep a close monitor to the development of the NCP Epidemic and actively respond to its development with the aim of protecting the health and safety of the people and communities.

- 1 -

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised not to unduly rely on the information contained in this announcement and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

PuraPharm Corporation Limited

Chan Yu Ling, Abraham

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Yu Ling, Abraham, Dr. Tsoi Kam Biu, Alvin, Mr. Chan Kin Man, Eddie, and Ms. Man Yee Wai, Viola; non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Chow, Stanley; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Chan Kin Keung, Eugene, Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, Dr. Leung Lim Kin, Simon and Prof. Tsui Lap Chee.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 04:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:51pKorean Air parent Hanjin says Delta increased stake in it to 11%
RE
11:50pSouth Korea stocks tumble 3%, won hits six-month low on spike in virus cases
RE
11:49pChina stocks fall amid fears of global coronavirus contagion
RE
11:46pCLP : 2019 Net Profit Plunged on Impairment Costs
DJ
11:44pWHITEBARK ENERGY : Results of Meeting
PU
11:44pZTE : launches a new 1U 5G IPRAN all-interface product
AQ
11:38pPepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 million
RE
11:34pBARRAMUNDI : outperforms in first half of year (BRM - Commentary for the interim period 2020)
PU
11:34pBARRAMUNDI : outperforms in first half of year (BRM - Preliminary half year announcement - appendix 1)
PU
11:33pTeck drops C$20.6 billion oil sands Frontier project, to take writedown
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
4SK HYNIX INC : South Korea stocks tumble 3%, won hits six-month low on spike in virus cases
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD : KOREAN AIR LINES : South Korean airlines halt flights to Daegu, city with most virus..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group