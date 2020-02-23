PuraPharm : BUSINESS UPDATE - AUTHORIZED TO MANUFACTURE THE QING FEI PAI DU TANG GRANULE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

PURAPHARM CORPORATION LIMITED

培 力 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1498)

BUSINESS UPDATE - AUTHORIZED TO MANUFACTURE

THE QING FEI PAI DU TANG GRANULE

This announcement is made by PuraPharm Corporation Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

The Company announces that Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Food and Drug Administration (''GXFDA'') of the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC'') has, through the contingency application procedure, approved the application made by Ruikang Hospital Affiliated to Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine, which authorises PuraPharm (Nanning) Pharmaceuticals Co. Limited (''PPNN''), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to prepare and manufacture the Qing Fei Pai Du Tang (清肺排毒湯)(''QFPDT'') granule on its behalf. Announcement in relation to the said approval has been made by GXFDA on 20 February 2020. QFPDT is a therapy prescription listed in the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Plan published by National Health Commission of the PRC (''NHC''). According to the clinical treatment result, QFPDT was recommended by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine to use nationally for the clinical treatment of new coronavirus pneumonia (the ''NCP Epidemic''). QFPDT granule manufactured by PPNN will be used for treatment of patients who contacted the NCP Epidemic.

Since the outbreak of the NCP Epidemic in the PRC, NHC has emphasized placing greater importance on the use of the traditional Chinese medicine (''TCM'') for treatment and selected effective TCM prescriptions for treatment of patients who contacted the NCP Epidemic. In this regard, GXFDA has successively launched several contingency approval plans, including simple filing procedure, to authorise the manufacture and preparation of TCM formula for fighting against the NCP Epidemic. Upon on the authorisation from GXFDA, PPNN has expedited the manufacturing and distribution of QFPDT granules. The Group will continue to keep a close monitor to the development of the NCP Epidemic and actively respond to its development with the aim of protecting the health and safety of the people and communities.