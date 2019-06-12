PuraPharm : CONNECTED TRANSACTION – PROPOSED ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE FOR CAPITALISATION OF THE SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities.

PURAPHARM CORPORATION LIMITED

培 力 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1498)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

PROPOSED ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE FOR

CAPITALISATION OF THE SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN

THE LOAN CAPITALISATION

On 12 June 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and Mr. Chan entered into the Loan Capitalisation Agreement, pursuant to which the Company as issuer conditionally agreed to allot and issue and Mr. Chan as the subscriber conditionally agreed to subscribe for 15,544,041 new Shares at the Issue Price of HK$1.93 per Share for the capitalisation of the outstanding principal amount of the Shareholder's Loan of HK$30,000,000.

The Capitalisation Shares represent (i) approximately 6.27% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 5.90% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Capitalisation Shares (assuming there will be no change in the total number of issued Shares of the Company between the date of Completion).

SPECIFIC MANDATE

The Capitalisation Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the Specific Mandate proposed to be sought from the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. An application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Capitalisation Shares.