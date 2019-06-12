|
PuraPharm : CONNECTED TRANSACTION – PROPOSED ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE FOR CAPITALISATION OF THE SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN
06/12/2019 | 11:09pm EDT
PURAPHARM CORPORATION LIMITED
培 力 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1498)
CONNECTED TRANSACTION
PROPOSED ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE FOR
CAPITALISATION OF THE SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN
THE LOAN CAPITALISATION
On 12 June 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and Mr. Chan entered into the Loan Capitalisation Agreement, pursuant to which the Company as issuer conditionally agreed to allot and issue and Mr. Chan as the subscriber conditionally agreed to subscribe for 15,544,041 new Shares at the Issue Price of HK$1.93 per Share for the capitalisation of the outstanding principal amount of the Shareholder's Loan of HK$30,000,000.
The Capitalisation Shares represent (i) approximately 6.27% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 5.90% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Capitalisation Shares (assuming there will be no change in the total number of issued Shares of the Company between the date of Completion).
SPECIFIC MANDATE
The Capitalisation Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the Specific Mandate proposed to be sought from the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. An application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Capitalisation Shares.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chan is the chairman of the Board, the chief executive officer, and the executive Director of the Company. He is also the controlling Shareholder of the Company, who is interested in 129,975,720 Shares, representing approximately 52.47% of the issued share capital of the Company (without taking into account of the Shares which may be issued upon the exercise of the options granted under the Share Option Scheme and the Shares which were granted but not yet vested under the Share Award Scheme). As such, Mr. Chan is a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the Loan Capitalisation constitutes a non-exempt connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under the Listing Rules.
Voting at the EGM will be conducted by poll and Mr. Chan and his associates, including his spouse, namely Ms. Man, shall abstain from voting on the proposed resolution(s) to approve the Loan Capitalisation Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder at the EGM by the Independent Shareholders.
GENERAL
The EGM will be convened and held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Loan Capitalisation Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the grant of the Specific Mandate). An Independent Board Committee comprising the independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Chan Kin Keung, Eugene, Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, Dr. Leung Lim Kin, Simon and Prof. Tsui Lap Chee, has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Loan Capitalisation Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the grant of the Specific Mandate).
An independent financial adviser will be appointed to advise the Independent Board Committee and Independent Shareholders regarding, among other things, the terms of the Loan Capitalisation Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder. A circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Loan Capitalisation; (ii) a letter of advice from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders; (iii) a letter of advice from the independent financial adviser in relation to the Loan Capitalisation Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder; (iv) a notice to convene the EGM; and (v) other information as required under the Listing Rules, will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 4 July 2019 in compliance with the Listing Rules.
INTRODUCTION
On 12 June 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and Mr. Chan entered into the Loan Capitalisation Agreement, pursuant to which the Company as issuer conditionally agreed to allot and issue and Mr. Chan as the subscriber conditionally agreed to subscribe for 15,544,041 new Shares at the Issue Price of HK$1.93 per Share for the capitalisation of HK$30,000,000 from the outstanding principal amount of the Shareholder's Loan of HK$45,000,000.
THE LOAN CAPITALISATION AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Loan Capitalisation Agreement are set out below:
Date
12 June 2019
Parties
-
the Company as issuer; and
-
Mr. Chan, as the subscriber.
Capitalisation Shares
The Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue, and Mr. Chan conditionally agreed to subscribe for, the Capitalisation Shares at the Issue Price for the capitalisation of part of the Shareholder's Loan. The aggregate consideration for the allotment and issue of the Capitalisation Shares of aggregate value of approximately HK$30,000,000 will be settled by way of setting off against the HK$30,000,000 from Shareholder's Loan at Completion. As at the date of this announcement, the outstanding principal amount of the Shareholder's Loan is HK$45,000,000. Upon the allotment and issuance of the Capitalisation Shares in full at the Completion, the obligations of the Company under the Shareholder's Loan to repay HK$30,000,000 will be discharged and the remaining balance of the Shareholder's Loan of HK$15,000,000 will remain outstanding.
The 15,544,041 Capitalisation Shares represent:
-
approximately 6.27% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and
-
approximately 5.90% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Capitalisation Shares (without taking in to account of the Shares which may be issued upon the exercise of the options under the Share Option Scheme and assuming there will be no change in the total number of issued Shares of the Company between the date of this announcement and the allotment and issue of the Capitalisation Shares).
The Capitalisation Shares are not subject to any lock-up or other disposal restrictions under the Loan Capitalisation Agreement.
Issue Price
The Issue Price of HK$1.93 per Capitalisation Share represents:
-
the closing price per Share of HK$1.93 as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 12 June 2019, being the date of the Loan Capitalisation Agreement;
-
a premium of approximately 3.42% over the average closing price per Share of HK$1.864 as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date of the Loan Capitalisation Agreement; and
-
a premium of approximately 2.28% over the average closing price per Share of HK$1.886 as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last ten consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date of the Loan Capitalisation Agreement.
The aggregate nominal value of the Capitalisation Shares (with a par value of US$0.1 each) is approximately US$1,554,404.1. The Issue Price was arrived at on an arm's length basis between the Company and Mr. Chan with reference to the recent market price and trading performance of the Shares and the business prospects of the Group. The Directors (other than the independent non-executive Directors, who shall provide their views after considering the advice from the independent financial adviser) consider that the Issue Price and the terms of the Loan Capitalisation Agreement are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Conditions Precedent
Completion is conditional upon satisfaction of the following conditions:
-
the approval from the Independent Shareholders for entering into of the Loan Capitalisation Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder having been obtained in the EGM in accordance with the Listing Rules; and
-
the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Capitalisation Shares.
None of the above conditions can be waived. If the above conditions are not fulfilled by 31 December 2019 or such other date as the parties to the Loan Capitalisation Agreement may agree, the Loan Capitalisation Agreement will terminate and all rights and obligations under the Loan Capitalisation Agreement will cease save for any rights and obligations accrued before the termination.
Completion
Completion will take place on the fifth business day after the satisfaction of the last of the conditions, or such other date as may be agreed between the Company and Mr. Chan in writing.
Ranking of the Capitalisation Shares
The Capitalisation Shares, when allotted and issued, shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares in issue at the date of allotment and issue of the Capitalisation Shares.
EFFECT OF THE CAPITALISATION SHARES ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) immediately after Completion and the issue and allotment of the Capitalisation Shares in full as contemplated under the Loan Capitalisation, without taking into account of the Shares which may be issued upon the exercise of the options granted under the Share Option Scheme and the Shares which were granted but not yet vested under the Share Award Scheme, and assuming there will be no change in the total number of issued Shares of the Company between the date of this announcement and the allotment and issue of the Capitalisation Shares:
|
|
As at the date of this
|
Immediately after the
|
Shareholders
|
announcement (Note 1)
|
Completion (Note 1)
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
Shares
|
%
|
|
Shares
|
%
|
Mr. Chan and his associates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chan
|
3,027,500
|
1.22
|
|
18,571,541
|
|
7.05
|
Purapharm Corporation Limited (Note 2)
|
51,566,500
|
20.82
|
|
51,566,500
|
|
19.59
|
Fullgold Development Limited (Note 3)
|
62,286,000
|
25.14
|
|
62,286,000
|
|
23.66
|
Gold Sparkle Limited (Note 4)
|
13,050,720
|
5.27
|
|
13,050,720
|
|
4.95
|
Ms. Man
|
45,000
|
|
0.02
|
|
45,000
|
|
0.02
|
Sub-Total
|
129,975,720
|
52.47
|
|
145,519,761
|
|
55.27
|
Other Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chan Kin Man, Eddie (Note 5)
|
3,131,000
|
1.26
|
|
3,131,000
|
|
1.19
|
Dr. Tsoi Kam Biu, Alvin
|
45,000
|
0.02
|
|
45,000
|
|
0.02
|
Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George
|
6,000
|
0.01
|
|
6,000
|
|
0.01
|
Dr. Leung Kim Kin, Simon
|
6,000
|
0.01
|
|
6,000
|
|
0.01
|
Dr. Chan Kin Keung, Eugene
|
6,000
|
0.01
|
|
6,000
|
|
0.01
|
Prof. Tsui Lap Chee
|
6,000
|
|
0.01
|
|
6,000
|
|
0.01
|
Sub-Total
|
3,200,000
|
1.29
|
|
3,200,000
|
|
1.22
|
Shares held under the Share Award
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
2,496,000
|
1.01
|
|
2,496,000
|
|
0.95
|
Other public Shareholders
|
112,046,200
|
|
45.23
|
|
112,046,200
|
|
42.56
|
Total
|
247,717,920
|
100.00
|
|
263,261,961
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|