PuraPharm : DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

07/04/2019 | 10:53pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PURAPHARM CORPORATION LIMITED

力 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1498)

DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to an announcement of PuraPharm Corporation Limited (the ''Company'') dated 12 June 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in respect of the connected transaction in relation to the proposed issue of new Shares under Specific Mandate for Capitalisation of the Shareholder's Loan. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

As set out in the Announcement, a circular (the ''Circular'') containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Loan Capitalisation; (ii) a letter of advice from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders; (iii) a letter of advice from the independent financial adviser in relation to the Loan Capitalisation Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder; (iv) a notice to convene the EGM; and (v) other information as required under the Listing Rules, will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 4 July 2019.

As additional time is required for the preparation and finalisation of certain information for inclusion in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 25 July 2019.

By order of the Board

PuraPharm Corporation Limited

Chan Yu Ling, Abraham

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Yu Ling, Abraham, Dr. Tsoi Kam Biu, Alvin, Mr. Chan Kin Man, Eddie, and Ms. Man Yee Wai, Viola; non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Chow, Stanley; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Chan Kin Keung, Eugene, Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, Dr. Leung Lim Kin, Simon and Prof. Tsui Lap Chee.

Disclaimer

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 02:52:11 UTC
