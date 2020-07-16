Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Conversion Labs, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 08:10am EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTC: CVLB).

If you are a shareholder of Conversion Labs, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:
http://pjlfirm.com/conversion-labs-inc/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000.  One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell-julie--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-conversion-labs-inc-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-301094741.html

SOURCE Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:30aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : ASCO 16.5 kV Containerized Load Bank Solves Testing Challenges for Large Facilities
AQ
08:30aADP CANADA NATIONAL EMPLOYMENT REPORT : Employment in Canada Increased by 1,042,900 Jobs in June 2020
AQ
08:30aFansUnite Acquisition Target Askott Entertainment Nominated for Esports Betting Supplier Award
NE
08:30aHumanity 2.0 Chairman Fr. Philip Larrey Named Dean of Philosophy at Vatican's Pontifical Lateran University
GL
08:29aSOLIGENIX INC. : Is Getting Busy In 2020; Well-Positioned For Transformational Growth In 2021
AQ
08:28aHOME BANCSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:27aBLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : adds Drive Eraser to AWS Marketplace for cloud migration; Move enables cloud provider to support its customers and partners through cloud migration
AQ
08:26aFORD MOTOR : Europe Second Quarter 2020 Sales Results (opens in new window)
PU
08:26aPRESS RELEASE : Monetary policy decisions (36 KB)
PU
08:26aVIB VERMOEGEN : Articles of Association (German version)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group